How Financially Strong Is Mobimo Holding AG (VTX:MOBN)?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Mobimo Holding AG (VTX:MOBN), with a market cap of CHF1.6b. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is crucial, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Nevertheless, since I only look at basic financial figures, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into MOBN here.

Does MOBN produce enough cash relative to debt?

MOBN’s debt level has been constant at around CHF1.5b over the previous year which accounts for long term debt. At this current level of debt, MOBN’s cash and short-term investments stands at CHF152m for investing into the business. On top of this, MOBN has produced cash from operations of CHF111m during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 7.2%, meaning that MOBN’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In MOBN’s case, it is able to generate 0.072x cash from its debt capital.

Can MOBN meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of CHF347m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of CHF500m, leading to a 1.44x current account ratio. For Real Estate companies, this ratio is within a sensible range as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Is MOBN’s debt level acceptable?

With total debt exceeding equities, MOBN is considered a highly levered company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can check to see whether MOBN is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In MOBN’s, case, the ratio of 2.69x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that debtors may be less inclined to loan the company more money, reducing its headroom for growth through debt.

Next Steps:

Although MOBN’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around MOBN’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure MOBN has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Mobimo Holding to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

