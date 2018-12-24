How Financially Strong Is Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)?

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of UK£467m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into MGNS here.

Does MGNS produce enough cash relative to debt?

MGNS has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from UK£16m to UK£87m – this includes long-term debt. With this increase in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at UK£140m , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, MGNS has produced UK£69m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 79%, meaning that MGNS’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In MGNS’s case, it is able to generate 0.79x cash from its debt capital.

Can MGNS pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of UK£937m, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.01x. Usually, for Construction companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Does MGNS face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

MGNS’s level of debt is appropriate relative to its total equity, at 28%. MGNS is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can test if MGNS’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For MGNS, the ratio of 21.03x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as MGNS’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

MGNS’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size, and it is also able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it has been able to put its debt in good use. Furthermore, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure MGNS has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research Morgan Sindall Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

