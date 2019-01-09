How Financially Strong Is Orascom Development Holding AG (VTX:ODHN)?

While small-cap stocks, such as Orascom Development Holding AG (VTX:ODHN) with its market cap of CHF610m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Given that ODHN is not presently profitable, it’s crucial to evaluate the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, since I only look at basic financial figures, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into ODHN here.

How much cash does ODHN generate through its operations?

Over the past year, ODHN has reduced its debt from CHF359m to CHF335m – this includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, ODHN’s cash and short-term investments stands at CHF121m , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, ODHN has produced cash from operations of CHF21m over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 6.2%, meaning that ODHN’s debt is not appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for unprofitable businesses since metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires positive earnings. In ODHN’s case, it is able to generate 0.062x cash from its debt capital.

Can ODHN pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at CHF437m, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.2x. Generally, for Hospitality companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

SWX:ODHN Historical Debt January 9th 19 More

Does ODHN face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

ODHN is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 56%. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. But since ODHN is presently loss-making, there’s a question of sustainability of its current operations. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

Although ODHN’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure ODHN has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Orascom Development Holding to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

