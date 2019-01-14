How Financially Strong Is Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG (VTX:PWTN)?

Small-caps and large-caps are wildly popular among investors; however, mid-cap stocks, such as Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG (VTX:PWTN) with a market-capitalization of CHF3.2b, rarely draw their attention. Despite this, commonly overlooked mid-caps have historically produced better risk-adjusted returns than their small and large-cap counterparts. Today we will look at PWTN’s financial liquidity and debt levels, which are strong indicators for whether the company can weather economic downturns or fund strategic acquisitions for future growth. Don’t forget that this is a general and concentrated examination of Panalpina Welttransport (Holding)’s financial health, so you should conduct further analysis into PWTN here.

Check out our latest analysis for Panalpina Welttransport (Holding)

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does PWTN produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, PWTN has ramped up its debt from CHF4.0m to CHF341m , which includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at CHF218m for investing into the business. On top of this, PWTN has generated CHF188m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 55%, meaning that PWTN’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In PWTN’s case, it is able to generate 0.55x cash from its debt capital.

Can PWTN pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of CHF1.1b, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of CHF1.4b, leading to a 1.27x current account ratio. Usually, for Logistics companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

SWX:PWTN Historical Debt January 14th 19 More

Is PWTN’s debt level acceptable?

PWTN is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 60%. This is not uncommon for a mid-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In PWTN’s case, the ratio of 13.18x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

PWTN’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how PWTN has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) to get a better picture of the mid-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for PWTN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for PWTN’s outlook. Valuation: What is PWTN worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PWTN is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



