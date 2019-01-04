How Financially Strong Is Regal Petroleum plc (LON:RPT)?

The direct benefit for Regal Petroleum plc (LON:RPT), which sports a zero-debt capital structure, to include debt in its capital structure is the reduced cost of capital. However, the trade-off is RPT will have to adhere to stricter debt covenants and have less financial flexibility. While RPT has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I recommend you look at the following hurdles to assess RPT’s financial health.

Is RPT growing fast enough to value financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. Either RPT does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. This makes sense only if the company has a competitive edge and is growing fast off its equity capital. RPT’s revenue growth over the past year is an impressively high double-digit 78%. So, it is acceptable that the company is opting for a zero-debt capital structure currently as it may need to raise debt to fuel expansion in the future.

Does RPT’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Since Regal Petroleum doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. Looking at RPT’s US$4.4m in current liabilities, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 10.38x. However, a ratio above 3x may be considered excessive by some investors, yet this is not usually a major negative for a company.

Having no debt on the books means RPT has more financial freedom to keep growing at its current fast rate. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Going forward, RPT’s financial situation may change. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure RPT has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Regal Petroleum to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

