How Financially Strong Is Safran SA (EPA:SAF)?

The size of Safran SA (EPA:SAF), a €42b large-cap, often attracts investors seeking a reliable investment in the stock market. One reason being its ‘too big to fail’ aura which gives it the appearance of a strong and stable investment. But, its financial health remains the key to continued success. This article will examine Safran’s financial liquidity and debt levels to get an idea of whether the company can deal with cyclical downturns and maintain funds to accommodate strategic spending for future growth. Remember this is a very top-level look that focuses exclusively on financial health, so I recommend a deeper analysis into SAF here.

Check out our latest analysis for Safran

How does SAF’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

SAF has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from €5.9b to €6.5b , which accounts for long term debt. With this increase in debt, SAF’s cash and short-term investments stands at €2.5b for investing into the business. Additionally, SAF has generated cash from operations of €2.9b in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 44%, signalling that SAF’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In SAF’s case, it is able to generate 0.44x cash from its debt capital.

Does SAF’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at €20b, it appears that the company arguably has a rather low level of current assets relative its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 0.86x.

ENXTPA:SAF Historical Debt December 24th 18 More

Does SAF face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 61%, SAF can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not unusual for large-caps since debt tends to be less expensive than equity because interest payments are tax deductible. Since large-caps are seen as safer than their smaller constituents, they tend to enjoy lower cost of capital. We can test if SAF’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. As a rule of thumb, a company should have earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of at least three times the size of net interest. For SAF, the ratio of 38.75x suggests that interest is amply covered. High interest coverage serves as an indication of the safety of a company, which highlights why many large organisations like SAF are considered a risk-averse investment.

Next Steps:

SAF’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. However, its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the large-cap. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how SAF has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Safran to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SAF’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SAF’s outlook. Valuation: What is SAF worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SAF is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



