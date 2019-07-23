How Financially Strong Is Sinarmas Land Limited (SGX:A26)?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Sinarmas Land Limited (SGX:A26), with a market cap of S$1.1b. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. We'll look at some basic checks that can form a snapshot the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, potential investors would need to take a closer look, and I recommend you dig deeper yourself into A26 here.

A26’s Debt (And Cash Flows)

A26's debt levels surged from S$1.8b to S$2.0b over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. With this increase in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at S$1.2b , ready to be used for running the business. Moreover, A26 has generated S$375m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 19%, signalling that A26’s debt is not covered by operating cash.

Can A26 pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of S$818m, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 3.47x. The current ratio is calculated by dividing current assets by current liabilities. Having said that, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered by some to be quite high, however this is not necessarily a negative for the company.

SGX:A26 Historical Debt, July 23rd 2019 More

Can A26 service its debt comfortably?

With debt reaching 49% of equity, A26 may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is a bit unusual for a small-cap stock, since they generally have a harder time borrowing than large more established companies. We can check to see whether A26 is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In A26's, case, the ratio of 3.54x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

A26’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around A26's liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for A26's financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Sinarmas Land to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

