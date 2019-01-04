How Financially Strong Is Starcom plc (LON:STAR)?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Starcom plc (LON:STAR), with a market cap of UK£4.5m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Software companies, especially ones that are currently loss-making, are more likely to be higher risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is essential. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, this commentary is still very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into STAR here.

How does STAR’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, STAR has reduced its debt from US$1.1m to US$574k , which also accounts for long term debt. With this debt payback, STAR currently has US$232k remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its operating cash flow is not yet significant enough to calculate a meaningful cash-to-debt ratio, indicating that operational efficiency is something we’d need to take a look at. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can examine some of STAR’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does STAR’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at US$3.1m, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of US$4.1m, with a current ratio of 1.32x. Usually, for Software companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

AIM:STAR Historical Debt January 4th 19 More

Does STAR face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt at 15% of equity, STAR may be thought of as appropriately levered. This range is considered safe as STAR is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. STAR’s risk around capital structure is low, and the company has the headroom and ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Next Steps:

STAR’s high cash coverage and low debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. In addition to this, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure STAR has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Starcom to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for STAR’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for STAR’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has STAR’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



