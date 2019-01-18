How Financially Strong Is Sumit Woods Limited (NSE:SUMIT)?

While small-cap stocks, such as Sumit Woods Limited (NSE:SUMIT) with its market cap of ₹749m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. However, this commentary is still very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into SUMIT here.

How much cash does SUMIT generate through its operations?

SUMIT has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from ₹554m to ₹472m , which also accounts for long term debt. With this debt repayment, SUMIT currently has ₹30m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, SUMIT has produced ₹176m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 37%, meaning that SUMIT’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In SUMIT’s case, it is able to generate 0.37x cash from its debt capital.

Can SUMIT pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at ₹274m, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of ₹860m, leading to a 3.14x current account ratio. However, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high, although this is not necessarily a bad thing.

Can SUMIT service its debt comfortably?

SUMIT is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 95%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can check to see whether SUMIT is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In SUMIT’s, case, the ratio of 3.08x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

Although SUMIT’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around SUMIT’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for SUMIT’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Sumit Woods to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

