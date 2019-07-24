How Financially Strong Is Tempus Holdings Limited (HKG:6880)?

Tempus Holdings Limited (HKG:6880) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of HK$155m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Since 6880 is loss-making right now, it’s essential to assess the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. The following basic checks can help you get a picture of the company's balance sheet strength. Nevertheless, this is not a comprehensive overview, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into 6880 here.

6880’s Debt (And Cash Flows)

Over the past year, 6880 has ramped up its debt from HK$415m to HK$543m , which includes long-term debt. With this increase in debt, 6880 currently has HK$134m remaining in cash and short-term investments to keep the business going. Moving on, operating cash flow was negative over the last twelve months. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of 6880’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 6880 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at HK$508m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of HK$517m, leading to a 1.02x current account ratio. The current ratio is calculated by dividing current assets by current liabilities. For Retail Distributors companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there's a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

SEHK:6880 Historical Debt, July 24th 2019 More

Can 6880 service its debt comfortably?

6880 is a highly-leveraged company with debt exceeding equity by over 100%. This is somewhat unusual for small-caps companies, since lenders are often hesitant to provide attractive interest rates to less-established businesses. Though, since 6880 is presently loss-making, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

6880’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven't considered other factors such as how 6880 has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Tempus Holdings to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

