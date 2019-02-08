Are you financially vulnerable? Here are 10 ways to check, including credit score, savings

You probably don't live in poverty, you probably have a job, maybe a savings account and even a 401(k) retirement plan at work.

But could you survive a shock such as going four weeks without a paycheck, like many federal workers did during the recent government shutdown? How would you fare in case of a job loss or large unexpected expense?

Below are 10 ways to assess your level of affluence, including some unconventional ones. Many were evaluated as part of a new report on financial vulnerability from Prosperity Now, a progressive group in Washington, D.C., that aims to improve opportunities for struggling Americans.

Saving tips: Are you putting other savings ahead of your kids’ higher education? Why that might be a good idea

Downsize for retirement: It makes financial sense to downsize your home

Weaning kids off payroll: How to wean grown kids off your payroll, freeing up more retirement cash

1. Your income fluctuates a lot

Roughly 10 years into the economic recovery, unemployment rates have fallen across the board. Yet holding a job by itself doesn't tell the whole story: Many positions pay poorly, and unstable income can put workers at financial risk.

One in five households faces moderate to significant income fluctuations from month to month, according to the Prosperity Now report. People with income fluctuations said they were twice as likely as the general population to be falling behind on bills. They also often must rely on costly payday-type loans to make ends meet.

2. Your credit score isn't great

Late payments, delinquent accounts and other borrowing-related problems show up in credit reports, and this information goes into credit scores. Nearly half the nation, 48 percent of Americans, have mediocre or poor scores, according to Prosperity Now.

People in this category face higher interest rates or other poor terms, if they can get loans. They also might need to pay more for utilities and other services.

Debt is a doubled-edged sword, as too much borrowing can take you down. But access to credit plays a role in helping people build wealth through home purchases, financing college, starting a business and even buying a vehicle to commute to a better job.

Definitions of prime credit scores vary, and there are different scoring models. But anything above 720 on the popular FICO range of 300 to 850 is considered excellent.

2/23/08 1:22:06 PM -- Tomah, WI --Credit Cards -- Christie Carlson, 34, goes shopping at the Wal-Mart with her two of her children, Tanner, 5 (in cart) and Seth, 7, and boyfriend Mike Serns. Carlson, 34, who says that as living costs -- including gas, groceries -- rise, she's been forced to use her credit cards to make ends meet. As the economy gets worse, she worries that she'll have to rely even more so on plastic. Credit cards are keeping Americans afloat like never before. As the economy worsens, dragging down retirement portfolios and salaries, consumers appear to be turning more than ever before to credit cards to pay for basic necessities. One telltale sign of this trend: While credit card debt is ballooning, consumers are pulling back on discretionary items like furniture and electronics and spending more on groceries and gas, according to government data. A growing number of people are even cashing out on their credit cards and using this money to pay overdue mortgage bills, say credit counselors. It?s not just blue-collar workers, but doctors and professionals who are being hit by the economic squeeze and turning to plastic to make ends meet. A growing body of research shows that consumers are even paying their credit card bills before their mortgage bills and car bills, in a reversal from the historic trend. Photo by Andy Manis, Freelance ORG XMIT: AM 33572 Credit 2/23/2008 More

3. You don't even have a credit score

Roughly one in six Americans doesn't have a score because they can't be scored, according to a new report by the company behind another model called VantageScore. An estimated 40 million adults can't be scored because they don't use credit much, if at all, and often don't have any relevant accounts.

Without a credit score, it's much less likely that you could receive a conventional loan, the VantageScore report warns. If you tried, you could face costly, even unfair, terms.

4. You're feeling priced out of a home

The nation's homeownership rate has inched up to 64.4 percent yet remains far below the high near 69 percent reached in 2005. Housing costs are rising faster than incomes, keeping the homeownership rate down, Prosperity Now said.

You don't need to own a home to prosper, but this is the largest asset for many Americans and a good source of tax savings. Mortgage interest and property taxes are deductible, and most homeowners avoid taxes on housing profits when they sell.

If you don't own a home, you're also vulnerable to rising rents. Roughly half of all renters spend more than 30 percent of their monthly income on rent and utilities — a threshold that Prosperity Now considers important.

5. You lack even modest savings

Everyone should strive to accumulate long-term investments, but the first step is stockpiling enough cash to meet big expenses or patch over a period of income volatility.