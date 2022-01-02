Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Air Partner plc's (LON:AIR) Stock Up Recently?

Air Partner (LON:AIR) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 9.9% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Air Partner's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Air Partner is:

11% = UK£2.6m ÷ UK£23m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Air Partner's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Air Partner seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.6% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Air Partner was able to see a decent growth of 5.8% over the last five years.

We then performed a comparison between Air Partner's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 5.8% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Air Partner's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Air Partner Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Air Partner has a three-year median payout ratio of 93% (which means it retains 6.9% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Besides, Air Partner has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 30% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 22%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Air Partner has some positive attributes. Especially the growth in earnings which was backed by an impressive ROE. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be negligible. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into Air Partner's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

