Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Andrews Sykes Group plc's (LON:ASY) Stock Up Recently?

Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Andrews Sykes Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for Andrews Sykes Group

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Andrews Sykes Group is:

22% = UK£13m ÷ UK£59m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.22 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Andrews Sykes Group's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

First thing first, we like that Andrews Sykes Group has an impressive ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 19%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why Andrews Sykes Group saw little to no growth in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

We then compared Andrews Sykes Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 11% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Andrews Sykes Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Andrews Sykes Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 65% (meaning, the company retains only 35% of profits) for Andrews Sykes Group suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Moreover, Andrews Sykes Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like Andrews Sykes Group has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Andrews Sykes Group's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

