Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Aurelius Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:ATECH) Stock Up Recently?

Aurelius Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:ATECH) stock is up by a considerable 15% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Aurelius Technologies Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Aurelius Technologies Berhad is:

13% = RM29m ÷ RM219m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.13.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Aurelius Technologies Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Aurelius Technologies Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Despite the modest returns, Aurelius Technologies Berhad's five year net income growth was quite low, averaging at only 3.9%. A few likely reasons that could be keeping earnings growth low are - the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Aurelius Technologies Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Aurelius Technologies Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Aurelius Technologies Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Aurelius Technologies Berhad has a low three-year median payout ratio of 20% (meaning, the company keeps the remaining 80% of profits) which means that the company is retaining more of its earnings. This should be reflected in its earnings growth number, but that's not the case. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 20%. However, Aurelius Technologies Berhad's ROE is predicted to rise to 21% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Aurelius Technologies Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

