Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Creightons Plc's (LON:CRL) Stock Up Recently?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Most readers would already be aware that Creightons' (LON:CRL) stock increased significantly by 25% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Creightons' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for Creightons

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Creightons is:

3.0% = UK£737k ÷ UK£25m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Creightons' Earnings Growth And 3.0% ROE

It is hard to argue that Creightons' ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 10%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Although, we can see that Creightons saw a modest net income growth of 12% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Creightons compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 0.6% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CRL? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report

Is Creightons Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Creightons certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Creightons by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • If You Invested $3,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, has been a great stock to own since Buffett took over in 1965, transforming it from a struggling textile manufacturer into one of the largest companies in the world. Between 1965 and 2022, Berkshire's stock generated compounded annual gains of 19.8%, while the broader benchmark S&P 500 generated compounded annual gains of 9.9% including dividends. If you had invested $3,000 in Berkshire's stock at the very start of 2020, here's how much you would have today.

  • Oil is Breaking out: 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    After trading in a tight range for the last three months oil prices look like they are breaking out

  • Investors should brace for a sell-off in tech stocks with Fed chair Powell set to deliver a hawkish message to lawmakers, Gene Munster says

    A hawkish message from Fed boss Jerome Powell this week will "lay the groundwork" for a sell-off in tech stocks, Deepwater's Gene Munster said.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • These 2 Stocks Are Plunging After Hours Monday

    The stock market was mixed to start the week on Monday, as investors seemed more comfortable waiting to find out what Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will say later in the week about the state of the U.S. economy and the central bank's approach to interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) managed to gain ground on the day, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell back slightly. Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) is well known for its avocado production, and its quarterly financial results weren't good enough to keep investors satisfied.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock That's a Surefire March Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    One widely held stock-split stock is historically cheap, while another ultra-popular holding is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • This kids toy company made too many bobblehead figures so now it’s ‘eliminating’ $30 million worth of stock

    Funko’s CEO said a warehouse in Arizona had become overrun by the dolls.

  • Alameda Sues Grayscale Over $9 Billion Locked in Bitcoin Trust Shares

    The FTX aliffiliate claims that Grayscale’s “improper” fund freeze means that customer cash has been lost.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in a Decade

    This fintech company should benefit as artificial intelligence software sees broader adoption in the coming years.

  • Warren Buffett's Silent Warning: 128 Billion Reasons to Expect Stocks to Head Lower

    For nearly 60 years, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been putting on a clinic for Wall Street. Since taking over the lead role for Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 19.8%, which doubles up the 9.9% total return, including dividends paid, of the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the same stretch. Pretty much anything that would give investors a clue as to what Warren Buffett is thinking and how he views Wall Street is something of interest to the investing community.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Excellent Advice for When You've Lost Money

    First, though, in case you've heard the name Warren Buffett but are not sure just why you might want to listen to what he has to say, know this: He has increased his company's (Berkshire Hathaway) value by an average of nearly 20% per year over 57 years. Let's apply that to stock investing. Imagine that you've bought shares of stock in a company and you're down, say, 50%.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • Annaly Capital Management vs. AGNC: Which Stock has the More Sustainable Dividend?

    The mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) have become popular stocks since the pandemic due to their high dividend yields. Annaly currently has an annual dividend yield of more than 17%, while AGNC's is about 13%. With that said, let's take a look at which mREIT has the more sustainable dividend.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Down 12% to 27%, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Great Buys This March

    Three high-quality dividend stocks that have taken a beating over the past year are Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG). Shares of Agree Realty have fallen about 12% from their peak over the past year, which has helped push the company's dividend yield up to 4.1%. Meanwhile, the company further padded that yield by also increasing its payout by 7.7% over the past year.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 60% Upside in These 3 Lesser-Known Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    Slow disinflation and a still-strong jobs market have sparked fears the Fed may be readying to pull the trigger on further aggressive rate hikes in an effort to cool off economic activity and bring inflation down. Nevertheless, the overall backdrop of continued growth momentum isn’t necessarily bad for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Kamakshya Trivedi. “Our overall view is still more consistent with slow disinflation amid some further improvement to global growth. That mix should m

  • Stripe Faces $3.5 Billion Tax Bill as Employees' Shares Expire

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc., one of the world’s most valuable startups, told investors it plans to use money it receives in its latest round of fundraising to help cover a roughly $3.5 billion tax bill. Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekHolding Cash Will Be a Winni