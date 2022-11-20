Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Dorian LPG Ltd.'s (NYSE:LPG) Stock Up Recently?

DorianG (NYSE:LPG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 27% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to DorianG's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DorianG is:

12% = US$97m ÷ US$825m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of DorianG's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, DorianG seems to have a respectable ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 31% does temper our expectations. Still, we can see that DorianG has seen a remarkable net income growth of 50% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Story continues

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that DorianG's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 6.8% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for LPG? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is DorianG Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

DorianG's very high three-year median payout ratio of 226% suggests that the company is paying more to its shareholders than what it is earning. Despite this, the company's earnings grew significantly as we saw above. Although, it could be worth keeping an eye on the high payout ratio as that's a huge risk. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for DorianG by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, DorianG only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 43% over the next three years. However, DorianG's future ROE is expected to decline to 8.7% despite the expected decline in its payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be steering the foreseen decline in the company's ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that DorianG has some positive attributes. Namely, its high earnings growth, which was probably achieved due to its respectable ROE. However, the considerably low reinvestment rate does diminish our excitement to a certain extent. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

