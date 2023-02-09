Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Dropsuite Limited's (ASX:DSE) Stock Up Recently?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Most readers would already be aware that Dropsuite's (ASX:DSE) stock increased significantly by 22% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Dropsuite's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for Dropsuite

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dropsuite is:

1.6% = AU$354k ÷ AU$22m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Dropsuite's Earnings Growth And 1.6% ROE

It is hard to argue that Dropsuite's ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 9.0%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Despite this, surprisingly, Dropsuite saw an exceptional 37% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Dropsuite's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 19% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Dropsuite's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Dropsuite Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Dropsuite doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Dropsuite has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase CEO Warns of ‘Staking’ Crackdown. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    Brian Armstrong said on Wednesday that he was aware of rumors that the SEC wanted to stop crypto staking in the U.S. for retail customers.

  • Disney Flinches as 2.4 Million Subscribers Abandon Disney+

    Disney Plus should really start thinking about changing its name to Disney Minus. The company released its first quarter 2023 results late Wednesday, showing the company barely gained any subscribers in North America while losing millions more watchers in the wider global market.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The data used by ChatGPT is from 2021 and isn't updated like the search results you get from Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search. There are many questions about potential cheating in schools or even writing articles that (1) aren't original and (2) may use questionable data and analysis.

  • Tesla stock rally a 'short covering for the ages,' analyst says

    Here's what's behind the move in Tesla stock.

  • 90.35% of Michael Burry's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Michael Burry is famous for correctly predicting the housing price crash during the great financial crisis.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • Before You Buy Realty Income: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Realty Income is an industry giant, but I'd be more inclined to buy W.P. Carey first. Here's why.

  • Warren Buffet Is Selling This Stock -- Should You?

    Which stocks is Warren Buffett buying and selling? Based on past submissions, Berkshire's next 13-F filing won't be until next week. The legendary investor sold shares of a major holding in Berkshire's portfolio.

  • These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

    You don't have to choose between income and growth when deciding which stocks to buy -- some excellent businesses offer a lot of both. Two in particular that are worth a closer look right now are real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that operate in two of the hottest subsectors of commercial properties.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • Vanguard Going All in on Direct Indexing, CEO Says

    Investing style seen as disruptive to ETF industry.

  • Wall Street Thinks These 2 Penny Stocks Could Go Parabolic

    Concerns about interest rate hikes, supply chain kinks, geopolitical unrest, and of course inflation sparked a flight to safety in the investing world in 2022. As a direct result, growth stocks, on balance, plummeted last year. Wall Street analysts, for example, think there are literally dozens of beaten-down growth equities capable of delivering exponential returns over the course of the next decade.

  • ‘And then 2022 happened’: I borrowed $500,000 from friends and family to invest in the stock market, foolishly promising a 10% return. Can I avoid legal action?

    This promise was made via a signed promissory note, and the return was less than the annual return I had been experiencing years before. The question I have is twofold: What’s the best way to mend and repair the relationships with friends and family, and to what extent could I be faced with punitive legal action? Promissory notes are typically used in real estate, automobile, college and/or personal loans.

  • Here's What We Like About Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Exxon Mobil...

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.49% and 61.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

    Everything's bigger in Texas, except for airports. There's just more of them. Dallas, the Lone Star State's third-largest city, looks ready...

  • 2 Remarkable Stocks That Could Go Parabolic in 2023

    The pandemic fueled an incredible streak of growth for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and its shareholders, but that doesn't mean the best days are over for this stock. Shopify's platform is unique compared to many other popular e-commerce platforms in that it not only allows individuals with any level of experience to start and grow a company (online and offline) but to truly differentiate their business as its own, defined brand. The distinct value proposition that the company offers business owners gives it a prolonged competitive advantage that investors can also capitalize on.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Dividend stocks have become hot again now that interest rates are rising and growth in some sectors is starting to slow. Investors buying dividend stocks will want to make sure they have great underlying businesses with reliable cash flows.