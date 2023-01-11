Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving HSS Engineers Berhad's (KLSE:HSSEB) Stock Up Recently?

HSS Engineers Berhad's (KLSE:HSSEB) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to HSS Engineers Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for HSS Engineers Berhad is:

4.5% = RM11m ÷ RM239m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.04.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

HSS Engineers Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.5% ROE

As you can see, HSS Engineers Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 5.8%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that HSS Engineers Berhad grew its net income at a significant rate of 23% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 1.8% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if HSS Engineers Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is HSS Engineers Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

HSS Engineers Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like HSS Engineers Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

