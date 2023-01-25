Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Inari Amertron Berhad's (KLSE:INARI) Stock Up Recently?

Inari Amertron Berhad (KLSE:INARI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Inari Amertron Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Inari Amertron Berhad is:

15% = RM391m ÷ RM2.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Inari Amertron Berhad's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Inari Amertron Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Inari Amertron Berhad's moderate 13% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Inari Amertron Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 18% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Inari Amertron Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Inari Amertron Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Inari Amertron Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 92% (which means it retains 7.8% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, Inari Amertron Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 87%. Still, forecasts suggest that Inari Amertron Berhad's future ROE will rise to 20% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Inari Amertron Berhad has some positive attributes. As noted earlier, its earnings growth has been quite decent, and the high ROE does contribute to that growth. Still, the company invests little to almost none of its profits. This could potentially reduce the odds that the company continues to see the same level of growth in the future. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

