Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Ingenia Communities Group's (ASX:INA) Stock Up Recently?

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.0% over the last month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Ingenia Communities Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ingenia Communities Group is:

6.6% = AU$101m ÷ AU$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Ingenia Communities Group's Earnings Growth And 6.6% ROE

At first glance, Ingenia Communities Group's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 13%. Despite this, surprisingly, Ingenia Communities Group saw an exceptional 26% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Ingenia Communities Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 23% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is INA worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether INA is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Ingenia Communities Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Ingenia Communities Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 34% (where it is retaining 66% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Ingenia Communities Group is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Ingenia Communities Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 47% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Ingenia Communities Group has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

