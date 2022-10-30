Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Methode Electronics, Inc.'s (NYSE:MEI) Stock Up Recently?

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 8.8% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Methode Electronics' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Methode Electronics is:

10% = US$95m ÷ US$911m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.10.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Methode Electronics' Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

To start with, Methode Electronics' ROE looks acceptable. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 14%, we aren't very excited. However, the moderate 11% net income growth seen by Methode Electronics over the past five years is definitely a positive. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the fairly high earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared Methode Electronics' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 17% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is MEI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MEI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Methode Electronics Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Methode Electronics has a low three-year median payout ratio of 14%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 86% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Moreover, Methode Electronics is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Methode Electronics certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a respectable rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

