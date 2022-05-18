Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Schlumberger Limited's (NYSE:SLB) Stock Up Recently?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Most readers would already be aware that Schlumberger's (NYSE:SLB) stock increased significantly by 13% over the past week. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Schlumberger's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

See our latest analysis for Schlumberger

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Schlumberger is:

14% = US$2.1b ÷ US$16b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.14.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Schlumberger's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Schlumberger seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 5.9%. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Schlumberger's net income shrunk at a rate of 15% over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Schlumberger's performance with the industry and found thatSchlumberger's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 2.2% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is SLB fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Schlumberger Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 34% (where it is retaining 66% of its profits), Schlumberger has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Schlumberger has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 27%. Still, forecasts suggest that Schlumberger's future ROE will rise to 21% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, it does look like Schlumberger has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    Warren Buffett has become an investing icon. Warren Buffett has a penchant for buying value stocks, and so it's worth keeping in mind his advice that "it's far better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price." With that in mind, let's see why one of his holdings, RH (NYSE: RH), could qualify as the rare "wonderful business selling at a wonderful price" -- meaning that it could very well make you a lot of money provided you have some patience.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Goldman Sachs lowers its S&P 500 price target for the 3rd time this year and says a recession would cause the stock market to fall another 11%

    If the economy avoids a recession, there is still a downside scenario where surging interest rates take a bite out of valuations, Goldman said.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The stock market is highly volatile now. Robotic-assisted surgery is the future of surgery, and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is already dominating the space. Biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and internet retail company Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) also have remarkable growth prospects that could bring in some exciting long-term returns.

  • Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 10 Best Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to see more dividend stocks in this selection, click Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 5 Best Stocks To Consider. The average age of retirement in the United States is 62, and American retirees represent a significant proportion of the adult […]

  • This Warren Buffett Favorite Could Make You a Millionaire on $500 a Month

    Warren Buffett is often referred to as the Oracle of Omaha because he's such a skilled investor that he's made billions of dollars over the course of his life. For most people, the investment Buffett suggests is a very easy one to buy -- and it's all but certain to make you a millionaire if you invest just $500 per month. Here's what Buffett suggests.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The largest crypt

  • China just saw a record bond sell-off. Now its main trading platform isn't publishing foreign debt trades, report says.

    The China Foreign Exchange Trade System last provided trade data by overseas traders on May 11, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

  • Buffett Ups Chevron, Apple Holdings, Adds 8 Stakes in Q1

    The Oracle of Omaha finally looks bullish. Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing revealed Warren Buffett did plenty of buying in Q1 2022, including eight new positions.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup

    The shares, which are marketed at about $72, jumped in valuation from last October, when SpaceX's shares were sold at $56 apiece after a 10-1 split and valued the rocket company at $100 billion. The share sale could value SpaceX at over $125 billion, surpassing fintech giant Stripe, which was valued at $115 billion in a secondary sale.It could not be learned how many shares have been made available for sale by the company. It is common for highly valued private companies to offer shares in the secondary market to introduce liquidity for early investors and employees.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Let You Sleep Well at Night

    In this sense, bear markets can provide a stress test on companies. Over the past four years, we've seen three bear markets: the fall 2018 U.S.-China trade war-induced sell-off, the pandemic-induced bear market of spring 2020, and the bear market we're currently in. Through it all, share prices of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW), Linde (NYSE: LIN), and Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) have held up incredibly well, with all companies continuing to put up impressive results.

  • Black Lives Matter paid nearly $4M to board secretary, co-founder's brother, and father of her child

    The Black Lives Matter Global network foundation dished out millions in consulting fees, including to a board member and to individuals closely associated with its co-founder Patrisse Cullors.

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • The Real Reasons Behind the Crypto Crash, and What We Can Learn from Terra’s Fall

    UST's downfall could have short-term and long-term ripple effects, especially as skeptical legislators like Elizabeth Warren survey the damage