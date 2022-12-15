Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving UMS Holdings Limited's (SGX:558) Stock Up Recently?

UMS Holdings (SGX:558) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 9.5% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to UMS Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for UMS Holdings is:

25% = S$93m ÷ S$366m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

UMS Holdings' Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

To begin with, UMS Holdings has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 25%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. So, UMS Holdings' moderate 6.8% growth over the past five years was probably backed by the high ROE.

We then compared UMS Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 29% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for 558? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is UMS Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 54% (or a retention ratio of 46%) for UMS Holdings suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, UMS Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 33% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that UMS Holdings has some positive attributes. Its earnings growth is decent, and the high ROE does contribute to that growth. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

