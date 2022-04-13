Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Vermilion Energy Inc.'s (TSE:VET) Stock Up Recently?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Most readers would already be aware that Vermilion Energy's (TSE:VET) stock increased significantly by 41% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Vermilion Energy's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

View our latest analysis for Vermilion Energy

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vermilion Energy is:

56% = CA$1.1b ÷ CA$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.56.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Vermilion Energy's Earnings Growth And 56% ROE

First thing first, we like that Vermilion Energy has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Despite this, Vermilion Energy's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Vermilion Energy's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 10% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Vermilion Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Vermilion Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

Overall, we feel that Vermilion Energy certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s (NYSE:TMO) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

    Thermo Fisher Scientific's (NYSE:TMO) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past month. Given that the market...

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    My investing strategy is a pretty simple one, and it goes something like this: Assemble a diverse mix of quality stocks with strong growth potential, and leave those stocks alone for many years. It's a strategy I've employed with numerous tech stocks that have enjoyed massive gains over the past decade and change, and it's a strategy I continue to stick with in my quest to continue branching out. This year, I've added a number of REITs, or real estate investment trusts, to my portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Ambani’s Reliance Studying Possible Bid for Walgreens’s Boots Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Ta

  • If You Invested $1000 in Berkshire Hathaway B a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    With each of these stocks down at least 50% from all-time highs, it's time to take advantage of the opportunity the market is presenting.

  • Shiba Inu, Solana Tokens Among 4 Added to Robinhood

    SHIB, SOL, Polygon’s MATIC and Compound’s COMP tokens were added to Robinhood Crypto.

  • AT&T, Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Leaves Plot Twists for Investors

    How should investors view the new WBD and T now as the suspense of debt, combined entertainment powerhouses, legacy telecoms and competition take center stage?

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    It looks like 2022 could turn out to be another landmark year for the semiconductor industry as sales hit $52.5 billion in February, rising 32.4% over the same month in 2021. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) could make the most of the booming demand for semiconductors as they serve fast-growing niches such as data centers, wireless networking, smartphones, and computers. Nvidia finished fiscal 2022 (which ended on Jan. 30) with $26.9 billion in revenue, an increase of 61% over the previous year.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi

  • Investors are fearful now, but for stocks to rally they’ll need more pain. It’s coming.

    This sobering prospect emerges from a contrarian analysis of stock market sentiment. Short-term market timers who focus on the broad stock market are recommending that their clients allocate 23.3% of their trading portfolios to buying stocks.