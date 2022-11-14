Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Wincanton plc's (LON:WIN) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already be aware that Wincanton's (LON:WIN) stock increased significantly by 18% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Wincanton's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Wincanton is:

75% = UK£48m ÷ UK£64m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.75 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Wincanton's Earnings Growth And 75% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Wincanton has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 22% which is quite remarkable. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in a flat growth for Wincanton in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Wincanton's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 20% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Wincanton fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Wincanton Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 31% (meaning the company retains69% of profits) in the last three-year period, Wincanton's earnings growth was more or les flat. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, Wincanton has been paying dividends for six years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 35% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Wincanton's future ROE will drop to 38% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Wincanton has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

