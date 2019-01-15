Are Finatis Société Anonyme’s (EPA:FNTS) Interest Costs Too High?

While small-cap stocks, such as Finatis Société Anonyme (EPA:FNTS) with its market cap of €232m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Companies operating in the Consumer Retailing industry facing headwinds from current disruption, especially ones that are currently loss-making, are more likely to be higher risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, I know these factors are very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into FNTS here.

Does FNTS produce enough cash relative to debt?

FNTS has sustained its debt level by about €14b over the last 12 months including long-term debt. At this current level of debt, FNTS currently has €3.8b remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, FNTS has produced cash from operations of €2.7b over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 19%, signalling that FNTS’s operating cash is not sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for loss making businesses since metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires a positive net income. In FNTS’s case, it is able to generate 0.19x cash from its debt capital.

Does FNTS’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at FNTS’s €17b in current liabilities, it seems that the business may not be able to easily meet these obligations given the level of current assets of €16b, with a current ratio of 0.96x.

Is FNTS’s debt level acceptable?

With total debt exceeding equities, FNTS is considered a highly levered company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. However, since FNTS is presently loss-making, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

FNTS's high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. However, its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. Keep in mind I haven't considered other factors such as how FNTS has been performing in the past.

