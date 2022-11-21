Finbar Group (ASX:FRI) shareholders have endured a 13% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 33% over a half decade.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

See our latest analysis for Finbar Group

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

While the share price declined over five years, Finbar Group actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 12% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

Due to the lack of correlation between the EPS growth and the falling share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movement.

The most recent dividend was actually lower than it was in the past, so that may have sent the share price lower. On top of that, revenue has declined by 5.4% per year over the half decade; that could be a red flag for some investors.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Finbar Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Finbar Group, it has a TSR of -13% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.4% in the twelve months, Finbar Group shareholders did even worse, losing 12% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 2% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Finbar Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Finbar Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • The Best Black Friday Laptop Deals That Are Actually Worth Shopping

    Black Friday 2022 is one of the best times of the year to buy a laptop. Shop these expert-recommended deals from Apple, Lenovo, and other trusted brands.

  • Crypto Is Collapsing but Activist Investor Bill Ackman Sees Promise

    In a series of tweets the activist investor behind hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management touted the potential of crypto to have a major impact.

  • Users are uploading entire movies to Twitter – and many aren't being blocked

    Pirated copies of titles such as "Hackers", "Need for Speed" and "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" have been posted in threads by Twitter users.

  • No need to avoid Xi at APEC, Taiwan envoy says after rare encounter

    Taiwan told its representative there was no need to avoid Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Thailand, the envoy said on Monday, leading to a rare encounter at a time when China has been stepping up military pressure. The grouping of 21 nations is one of the few international organisations that Taiwan is a member of, since Beijing, which views the island as a Chinese province and not a country, blocks its participation at most others. Tension between Taipei and Beijing has risen since China staged war games near the democratically-governed island in August after a visit by Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

  • Anti-Woke Banking Startup Cancels Itself

    The company, which missed multiple launch deadlines and had its CEO step down due to misconduct, is citing “reputational attacks” and “the failing economy”

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • This Stock Is Down 42%. Buffett Just Bought $4 Billion of It

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett (or one of his lieutenants) added 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) to the Berkshire portfolio, according to a recent SEC filing.

  • ‘The next four weeks will be better’: Jim Cramer sees reasons to be more positive on stocks and gives these 2 names his stamp of approval

    Unhappy with the state of the portfolio after miserable 2022 stock market action? You are probably far from alone. Most investors have struggled to make headway in this year’s ongoing bear market, which has provided only short periods of relief. That said, with the year’s end getting ever nearer, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks the bears are showing signs of exhaustion and this spells good news for battered investors. “You’ve got to adjust your mindset to a

  • This Trillion-Dollar Opportunity Is Another Reason This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Companies will need to invest $1 trillion of capital in the next five years to upgrade global data infrastructure. One company increasingly focused on that opportunity is Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). Wireless infrastructure: Mobile carriers need more towers and small cell nodes to support the network capacity demands of 5G, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, among other growth drivers.

  • Down Between 29% and 51%: 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    A great place to look for opportunities is the coveted list of Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. A multi-decade track record of dividend raises usually coincides with a strong balance sheet and earnings growth -- which are two core ingredients for an effective, long-term investment. Target (NYSE: TGT), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) are down big off their highs.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is a leader in the digital security analytics industry. Sitting at the intersection of data analytics and cybersecurity, Splunk helps organizations monitor their software operations more efficiently and effectively. Splunk stock took a beating over the past year, as investors fled from growth stocks with aggressive valuations.

  • ‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is sounding the alarm — again.

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • Intel Faces ‘Exceptionally Difficult’ Years

    Cowen Matthew Ramsay reinstated coverage of Intel stock at Market Perform. He sees 2023 and 2024 as big challenges after "a rough 2022."

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Block (NYSE: SQ) is the company you may have known as Square, and it's also the company behind many of those white payment contraptions lots of small companies use when they let you pay with a credit card. Block encompasses more than that, though; the digital payment specialist is home to not only Square but also Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD. In Block's third quarter, the growth stock's revenue grew by more than 17% year over year, to $4.5 billion, with gross profit growing 38%.

  • 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Could Hold for Years

    In such times, investors turn to dividend stocks because of the stabilizing impact they have on a portfolio. Over the past 50 years, 84% of the S&P 500's total return is a result of dividends and compounding. Data from Hartford Funds shows that, going all the way back to 1930, there has never been a single decade when dividend stocks in the index lost money.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Crashed 8% This Morning

    Shares of luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) turned into a one-car pileup Monday morning, falling 8% through 10:30 a.m. ET after Barron's reported over the weekend on apparent defects in the cars that owners say can turn the $150,000 EV into a "5,000 pound brick." Barron's cites "dozens of complaints" about Lucid's marquee Lucid Air luxury electric sedan -- which may not sound like a lot, but for a company that's only sold 2,500 units so far, even just a few dozen complaints would imply a 1% failure rate. According to the reports, Lucid Air may be prone to software bugs in its display screens, driving forward when put in reverse, or even losing power entirely in the middle of the road.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023 and Beyond

    Dividend stocks have given their investors lots to be thankful for over the years. The average dividend stock has outpaced the S&P 500 since 1973 (a 9.6% average annual total return versus 8.2%), according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Marc Rapport (Agree Realty): Agree Realty leases buildings and land to stores and shops.

  • The PC boom has gone bust, and we are about to see the results ahead of Black Friday

    The pandemic-fueled PC boom has ended. We'll get a sense of how the fallout will mix with holiday demand and heavy markdowns in the week ahead.

  • Bob Iger to Replace Bob Chapek as Disney CEO Effective Immediately

    The former CEO returns to the company for a period of two years