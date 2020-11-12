Finbar Group Limited's (ASX:FRI) Stock Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Weak: What Implications Could This Have On The Stock?

Finbar Group (ASX:FRI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 23% over the last month. However, we decided to pay close attention to its weak financials as we are doubtful that the current momentum will keep up, given the scenario. In this article, we decided to focus on Finbar Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Finbar Group is:

2.7% = AU$6.6m ÷ AU$242m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Finbar Group's Earnings Growth And 2.7% ROE

It is quite clear that Finbar Group's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 3.6%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. For this reason, Finbar Group's five year net income decline of 8.0% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 5.9% in the same period, we still found Finbar Group's performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Finbar Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Finbar Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Finbar Group's high three-year median payout ratio of 117% suggests that the company is depleting its resources to keep up its dividend payments, and this shows in its shrinking earnings. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Finbar Group visit our risks dashboard for free.

In addition, Finbar Group has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

On the whole, Finbar Group's performance is quite a big let-down. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Finbar Group's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

