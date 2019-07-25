How Fincantieri S.p.A. (BIT:FCT) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

Fincantieri S.p.A. (BIT:FCT) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of FCT, it has a a strong history of performance as well as a excellent growth outlook going forward. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Fincantieri here.

Proven track record with reasonable growth potential

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than FCT, with its expected earinngs growth of 30%, supported by its outstanding capacity to churn out cash from operating activities, which is predicted to more than double over the next year. This indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. Over the past year, FCT has grown its earnings by 27%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. In addition to beating its historical values, FCT also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 8.3%. This is what investors like to see!

BIT:FCT Past and Future Earnings, July 25th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Fincantieri, there are three important factors you should look at:

