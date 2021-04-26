‘Finders keepers’ doesn’t apply to space junk that may land in your Florida yard

Lawrence Mower
·4 min read

A warning to Floridians: If a piece of the latest SpaceX rocket falls into your yard, call the police — or else.

Under a bill passed by lawmakers Monday, Floridians would face charges for not turning over parts of rockets or other manmade space debris that fall onto their property or wash up on their beach.

If you find an object that “reasonably” looks like a space part on your lawn and don’t report it to police, you could be subject to a new first-degree misdemeanor and up to a $1,000 fine, plus restitution to the owner of the part.

The bill is now heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk with backing by SpaceX, run by founder and CEO Elon Musk. The company has been launching from Cape Canaveral for years. On Friday, its Falcon 9 rocket carried four astronauts from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station.

Although NASA rockets and shuttles have been blasting off from Florida for decades, the changing nature of spaceflight has made it more important to recover fallen parts, said lawmakers and a lobbyist for SpaceX.

Because SpaceX is reusing rockets and other parts to dramatically reduce the cost of spaceflight, it’s more dependent on recovering parts and pieces. Plus, because private companies such as SpaceX have taken over from NASA on a variety of spaceflight duties, companies don’t want to lose what might be valuable design secrets.

SpaceX lobbyist Jeff Sharkey told a House committee last month that the company feared losing intellectual property to China.

“This bill, which seems trivial, is extremely important,” Sharkey said.

In this image released by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company&#x002019;s Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at Launch Complex 39A during preparations for the Crew-2 mission, on April 16, 2021, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. - NASAs SpaceX Crew-2 mission is the second crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agencys Commercial Crew Program. NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide are scheduled to launch on April 22. (Photo by Aubrey GEMIGNANI / NASA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT &#x00201c;AFP PHOTO / NASA / Aubrey Gemignani&#x00201d; - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by AUBREY GEMIGNANI/NASA/AFP via Getty Images)
In this image released by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at Launch Complex 39A during preparations for the Crew-2 mission, on April 16, 2021, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. - NASAs SpaceX Crew-2 mission is the second crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agencys Commercial Crew Program. NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide are scheduled to launch on April 22. (Photo by Aubrey GEMIGNANI / NASA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / NASA / Aubrey Gemignani” - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by AUBREY GEMIGNANI/NASA/AFP via Getty Images)

Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, whose district includes Cape Canaveral, said recovering spacecraft parts is an “increasingly common issue in Florida.”

“In my district, when the Challenger was lost, pieces of the orbiter were washing up on our beaches,” he told lawmakers last month.

He also pointed to the case last year of a fisherman reeling in two red parachutes and a hatch door used by SpaceX 32 miles off the coast of Daytona Beach. (The fisherman reported it to SpaceX.)

Sirois said the bill was not intended to recover nuts and bolts but items that are clearly marked as belonging to spacecraft.

And it’s particularly focused on stopping people from reselling the items. He cited reports of people trying to sell debris from the 2003 space shuttle Columbia disaster on eBay. Selling those items is illegal under federal law. In 2000, an Ohio man pleaded guilty to theft of government property for trying to resell a piece of the space shuttle Challenger 14 years after it exploded off the Florida coast.

“What we don’t want is for it to end up for sale or in the hands of a competitor country,” Sirois said. “We want these materials to be returned to people who launched it.”

On Monday, the Senate voted unanimously to send the bill to DeSantis’ desk, where it will become law unless he vetoes it. The bill takes effect July 1.

Florida would be the first state to adopt a law requiring people to report such items to police, Sirois said.

Under House Bill 221, someone who locates debris “reasonably identifiable as a spaceflight asset must report the description and location” to their local police.

The bill defines a “spaceflight asset” to include “crewed and uncrewed capsules, launch vehicles, parachutes and other landing aids, and any ancillary equipment that was attached to the launch vehicle during launch, orbit, or reentry.”

Once contacted, the police must then make a “reasonable effort” to identify the owner of the part and “promptly” notify them. The bill allows the owner to enter private property to recover the part if police believe “exigent circumstances” exist: whether the part presents “an immediate danger to public safety” or if there’s a danger the part will be damaged or destroyed.

Someone who finds the part can’t keep it, sell it or refuse to turn it over to police. If they do, they could be charged with a new misdemeanor: “misappropriation of a spaceflight asset.”

While the bills have sailed through committees, some lawmakers have raised questions.

“We’re now in a very weird situation where something that drops in my backyard, I have a duty to return it. And if I keep it, I’m being charged with a crime,” Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Miami, said during a committee meeting. “It’s a very new and novel area.”

Pizzo, a former prosecutor, raised another concern about the bill. Stealing anything worth more than $750 is considered grand theft in Florida, a third-degree felony. If the space part is worth more than $750, would the person be subject to grand theft as well as the misdemeanor for not turning it in?

Sirois said those decisions would be up to local prosecutors.

Ultimately, he said the bill was about making Florida more hospitable to aerospace companies, and he didn’t see many Floridians being subject to the new law.

“Floridians have aerospace in their blood. It’s part of their ethos in the state,” he said. “I think people will recognize the duty to return these items to their owner.”

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity took its first aerial color photos of the Red Planet's surface. Take a look.

    Ingenuity's three color photos, taken while in flight, show the tracks of the Perseverance Mars rover on the surface of the planet.

  • Someone Already Crashed A Mustang Mach-E

    Well, that was quick!

  • The FBI just got permission to break into private computers without consent so it can fight hackers

    The FBI has the authority right now to access privately owned computers without their owners’ knowledge or consent, and to delete software. It’s part of a government effort to contain the continuing attacks on corporate networks running Microsoft Exchange software, and it’s an unprecedented intrusion that’s raising legal questions about just how far the government can go. On April 9, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas approved a search warrant allowing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out the operation.

  • Elon Musk On His Mars Landing Efforts: “A Bunch Of People Will Probably Die”

    Elon Musk is hosting Saturday Night Live in May. But no one is laughing at his latest statement. Musk made his prediction in an interview with Peter Diamandis, the founder and chairman of the X Prize Foundation for scientific discovery. “You might die, it’s going to be uncomfortable and probably won’t have good food,” Musk […]

  • Andover, Kansas' 1991 tornado is America's scariest home video

    On this day in weather history, an F5 tornado destroyed a large portion of Andover, Kansas.

  • Lumber Is Ridiculously Expensive Right Now, and It Could Impact New House Prices

    Demand is sky-high. Supply is worryingly low. What's the deal with our wood problem?

  • 'Nobody has done more to enrich organized crime than President Biden': Judd on border crisis

    National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd blasts the Biden administration's border policies on 'America's Newsroom.'

  • Grimes Fiercely Defends Elon Musk From Critics Amid Claim He Is Destroying "the Planet and Humanity"

    While she focused on sword dancing on TikTok, Grimes was faced with defending her boyfriend Elon Musk from critics in the comment section. If you missed it, E! News has a full recap.

  • NASA's Ingenuity helicopter flew faster and farther than ever before in its third aerial adventure over Mars

    Sunday's flight pushed the helicopter to its farthest distance yet. Ingenuity has another two flights ahead.

  • The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

    A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense. It’s also more than twice the size of the internet space actually used by the Pentagon.

  • Harrison Ford uses Oscar soapbox to get some Blade Runner complaints off his chest

    If there’s ever a time for actors to share some uncomfortable opinions, it’s the Oscars. As the outraged masses of Facebook will tell you, Hollywood is just too political these days. Luckily for us, Harrison Ford isn’t really concerned with what anyone thinks, so long as he can continue buying and crashing planes. Shuffling onstage to read the nominees for Best Editing at the 93rd Academy Awards, the always-surly Harrison Ford took the opportunity to share some editing notes about a 40-year-old movie called Blade Runner.

  • Pink moon, first supermoon of 2021, will be visible tonight

    April's "pink moon" and the first supermoon of 2021 will be visible on April 26 at 11:32 p.m. ET.

  • Doctors Explain What Happens if You Accidentally Mix COVID Vaccines

    Here's why it’s best to stick to the same brand.

  • Ashley Judd Shares Photos and Video of Her Injured Leg After ‘Incredibly Harrowing’ Accident

    “The knee is coming along, the four fractures healing,” the actress said, but added that the nerve damage to her leg will take “at least a year” to repair

  • False alarm: No space junk threat after all to SpaceX crew

    SpaceX's four astronauts had barely settled into orbit last Friday when they were ordered back into their spacesuits because of a potential collision with orbiting junk. It turns out there was no object and no threat, the U.S. Space Command acknowledged Monday. Lt. Col. Erin Dick, a spokeswoman for Space Command, said it was believed at the time that an object was going to come close to the newly launched SpaceX capsule carrying a crew to the International Space Station.

  • Why an audacious British plan to hunt German U-boats from aircraft carriers made of ice fell apart

    British inventor Geoffrey Pyke believed ice was the new strategic material that could win the war for the Allies.

  • If Biden hikes capital gains taxes on millionaires, some new investors see a ‘buying opportunity’

    'I look at something like this as an opportunity to buy and hold,' said one millennial investor who's on the lookout for a stock market sell-off if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • The next wave of the pandemic: Long Covid

    The research is becoming only more clear: People who have had COVID — even those who never had severe infections — are at risk of ongoing health problems, including some serious ones. Why it matters: Long after the majority of Americans are vaccinated, patients and the U.S. health system will likely bear the brunt of millions of people who are struggling to get back to normal. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Two studies released last week emphasized how common it is for COVID survivors to require care months after their infection. One study, published Thursday in Nature, found that, between one and six months post-infection, people whose coronavirus cases didn't require hospitalization had a 60% higher risk of death than people who hadn't been infected with the virus, per the New York Times.These non-hospitalized COVID patients also had a 20% greater chance of needing outpatient medical care over those six months post-infection. Their symptoms spanned across organ systems and also included mental health issues. Some could become chronic health conditions requiring lifelong treatment. “We found it all,” Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of the research and development service at the VA St. Louis Health Care System and an author of the study, told the NYT. “What was shocking about this when you put it all together was like ‘Oh my God,’ you see the scale."A separate study, published Friday by the CDC, found that 69% of nonhospitalized adults who'd had COVID had one or more outpatient visits between 28 and 180 days after their diagnosis. Of these, two-thirds received a new primary diagnosis.These patients disproportionately were women, were Black, had underlying health conditions, and were at least 50 years old."Clinicians and health care systems should be aware of the possibility of medical encounters related to a previous diagnosis of COVID-19 beyond the acute illness," the authors conclude.What they're saying: “We have hundreds of thousands of people with an unrecognized syndrome and we are trying to learn about the immune response and how the virus changes that response and how the immune response can include all the organ systems in the body,” Eleftherios Mylonakis, chief of infectious diseases at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School and Lifespan hospitals, told the NYT. “The health system is not made to deal with something like this.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • People On TikTok Are Making Homemade Queso On The Grill and It's So Genius

    All of a sudden...I'M SO HUNGRY. 🤤

  • 7 Things I Wish I Knew Before Getting Breast Implants

    Considering going under the knife? Here's what you should know first.