Finders keepers? A man walked off with money someone left at the ATM; now he’s wanted for theft
The Covington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they said took money that was left in an ATM.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that on Feb. 7th, the man removed cash from the Wells Fargo ATM located inside the QuikTrip at 3214 Highway 278.
According to police, surveillance footage showed a Black man with dreads grabbing the cash.
It’s unclear who the money belonged to and how much cash the suspect grabbed.
Anyone with any information that can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Covington Police.
