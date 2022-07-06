Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

“When you are aligned, you instinctively know what to do. You’re equipped to close the gap between the leader you are and the leader you want to be. When your professional and personal values are aligned, you lead with authenticity and everything becomes possible.”

Many guests on Purpose 360 have shared how they activate employees, collaborate in partnerships, communicate to customers, and engage in the community. It is clear that purpose work requires companies and leaders to care for and focus on many different stakeholders. But while leaders must focus on internal and external stakeholder alignment, it’s vital to also invest in yourself to maintain alignment.

Hortense le Gentil, Executive Coach and Author, defines alignment as the congruence of who you are with what you do. Much like how an organization looks to its values to define purpose, individuals must do the same to be the best version of themselves, drive change, and create impact.

Listen for Hortense’s insights on:

The most effective ways to find alignment

Why showing emotion is vital in effective leadership.

How to break down “mind traps” to unleash your potential

What leaders can learn from model CEOs, including Satya Nadella (Microsoft), John Donahoe (Nike), and Corie Barry (Best Buy)

Listen to this episode and others here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/finding-your-alignment-with-hortense-le-gentil-963701140