Finding a connection

Feb. 7—The Lebanon Democrat is beginning the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.

Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county's private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.

The series of profiles continues with a glance at Kim Allison, a 7th Grade Language Arts teacher at Walter J. Baird Middle School ...

Name ... Kim Allison

School ... Walter J. Baird

Age ... 57

How long have you been in education (total years)? 15 years

How many years have you taught at your current school? 3 years

What grade/subject do you teach? 7th Grade Language Arts

What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? My husband's career has moved our family many times throughout the course of our marriage. For this reason, I've taught in many different schools and districts. I started teaching in Lyles, at East Hickman Middle as an RTI (Response to Intervention) teacher. At the same school, I also taught 7th grade math and reading, then later I taught self-contained special education and inclusion special education. From there we moved to West Tennessee, where I taught 8th grade math at Lexington Middle School. Then, further west, I taught 7th grade math at North Parkway in Jackson. From here, we moved to the suburbs of Washington, D.C., where I taught inclusion special education for 8th graders. Coming full circle for my husband, we moved to Lebanon where I taught one year 8th grade ELA in Wilson County, and finally, I landed at Walter J. Baird teaching ELA to 7th graders.

What is something unique about you — whether it's a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn't be aware of? I asked my husband about this question. He quickly told me to write about snow skiing. When our kids were home, we would take family trips skiing each year. While in Colorado, I ventured onto a Black Diamond slope. After that first experience, I fell in love with the challenge of mastering the expert slopes. David even called me "Suzy Chapstick."

What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Honestly, there's not too much free time in my life at the moment. My husband and I have a few horses, chickens, and a garden that takes up my afternoons. We are involved with our church, The Journey. We also spend quite a bit of time with our granddaughters. I truly enjoy each of these, but when there is a break at school I head to the beach. Whether it's with my husband, grands, or friends, this is the place that I rejuvenate.

Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you'd like to detail? Although there isn't anything special about my teaching situation, I added an endorsement of gifted education to my license last summer. So, besides teaching ELA, I teach an Extend group of students. This has been such a great experience for me! I'm facilitating a group of high achieving students who are developing new ideas, building teams of peers, solving problems and changing the world around them. Last semester they created inventions, and this semester they are working through a program called Genius Hour where they work independently and with peers to solve issues that affect them.

How would you describe your teaching style? My teaching style is ever changing. Some classes require exact structure, precise routines, and little variation to this. Other classes need less structure; some students take their learning more seriously, and with this, they drive their learning experience. The main objective in this environment is having the state standards as the road map. Most classes fall somewhere in-between the two styles. I just keep my eyes open to use what is best for my students.

Could you share a couple of strategies for how to keep students engaged and motivated? As it is with most people, being engaged and motivated all the time is near impossible. The same is true for students. My first strategy every day is to make reading relatable. There are texts that we may not think we have any interest, but finding a connection, even if it's tiny, is my goal. One story that my students read is "The Landlady." Most students had never experienced having tea as the English do, so I brought tea and crumpets to them. We had tea cups with matching plates. As they enjoyed sipping tea with their pinky fingers extended, they read the text with a new point of view. Another strategy that I use is praising students for good work, better work, effort, completion, attendance, and anything that is honestly positive. Several students don't hear their names in a positive way very often. My aim is to continually praise when it's appropriate.

Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? There have been challenges that have caused me to rethink my approach to teaching. I believe that these challenges have given me strength to grow as a person and educator. One example of this challenge was being introduced to a new curriculum that was difficult to navigate and different than any other I had worked with. It took time, but after working with colleagues I feel that I am more successful at teaching certain standards because of this curriculum. Another challenge that I once faced that caused me to rethink my approach was seen when I worked at a school with many discipline issues. I knew that I had to change my methods to reach the students. These students were accustomed to "running the show," so for me to be able to teach it was imperative that I changed my instruction strategies and classroom management.

What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? "Walter J. Baird is the happiest place on earth" is our motto this year. Our principal frequently states this in the morning announcements, and it's on my bulletin board. Even on days that are tough, this motto is a reminder that my colleagues and administrators want our students to be happy. This happiness comes from relationships with each other; achievements in academics, athletics, drama, clubs; collaborative work; field trips; support from counselors; engaging lessons; a safe environment; personalized learning opportunities; and many other ways. Albert Schweitzer said, "Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful." Walter J. is a happy place, and this is why we are successful.

Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I didn't choose teaching; teaching chose me. I was blessed to be able to stay home with my children until they were in high school. During their elementary and middle school years, I volunteered a lot. One day, the principal of my daughter's school said to me, "Why don't you come work in the school instead of working for free?" I thought a long time about this question, talked with my family, and prayed. This principal sent an M.Ed. program information packet to me. I started the next quarter. Ironically, I ended up working in a adjacent county instead of for him. If it weren't for Brian Bass, I might be volunteering in the school instead of teaching.

What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? The most fulfilling and challenging part of teaching is witnessing the "lightbulb moments" when a struggling student finally grasps a concept. It is incredibly rewarding to see their growth and progress.

What is the most challenging part of teaching? See previous question.

How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? My view of teaching has changed in every single school where I've taught. Every school has a different personality, which causes my perspective to change. Different schools focus on different aspects of teaching, some put more emphasis on the whole child, others personalized learning, some discipline, or test scores. The one truth about every school that I've had the privilege of serving is kids are the same. They all need an education, and it's my honor to do that.

How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? The teaching profession has changed over the last several years. Higher standards are required for students which requires teachers to be more accountable in classroom management, data collection, relationship building, standards based teaching, and other areas.

If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? If I held the magic wand, classes would be smaller. During COVID, there was a time when only half the students came each day. The class sizes were small, stronger relationships were built, discipline issues were minimal, and learning was evident.

Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Each place that I've been fortunate enough to teach has had strong collaborative relationships. Looking back at each location, I could mention many friends and colleagues that were impactful. One that stands out from many years ago is Eric Cannon. At the time I was teaching inclusion special education. He became the assistant principal of the school with his prior experience in the special education classroom as well. He supported the special education teachers with a "bring it on" attitude that was second to none! I learned how to be a better teacher and a better advocate for students because of Eric Cannon.

Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? One of my most memorable moments in teaching was also a painful one. I had to review an IEP with a student and her parent, but all attempts to contact the parent were unsuccessful. I decided to visit the student's home and discovered that the family was facing extreme hardships. The mother had lost her job due to an accident and was unable to afford basic necessities like running water. This student walked to the nearby creek each morning to collect a jug of water for her mother during the day, and again in the afternoon. I followed the young lady's progress throughout her middle school career, and she was always working to the best of her abilities without complaining or making excuses. It was a heartbreaking experience that reminded me of the importance of empathy and understanding in education.

What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? The most meaningful thing a student could say to me is, "I get it!" This means I've done my job well.

How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I'd like to be remembered as a person who truly cared. Loving people, having joy, bringing peace to situations with patience, sharing with others, trusting in my faith in God, and using self-control are the virtues that I hope my students and parents see in me.