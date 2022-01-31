Finding faith and community in the metaverse

The Guardian

Michael Todd’s viral moment highlights pastors’ push to connect with an audience beyond the walls of the church Pastor Michael Todd during a 31 January 2021 sermon that took place partially in water. Photograph: Transformation Church It was meant to be a sermon on the importance of having faith in God’s vision, even when that task seems difficult. An object lesson from the book of Mark, in which Jesus heals a blind man by spitting on his eyes. But it’s how Pastor Michael Todd brought this messag