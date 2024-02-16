Finding a Family: Jeffery

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Sitting at a corner table on the second floor of the Fayetteville Public Library‘s newest edition, it was clear fifth grader Jeffery was nervous to talk about his life before foster care.

He was jittery and his voice was shaky at first, but when asked about his favorite Pokémon he started to open up as he flipped through the library book he checked out a few days before, featuring all the different characters.

“They are little beloved creatures,” he said with his eyes wide. “You’re basically in charge of them…I like playing the battling, I like leveling them up and just collecting them and trying to get some rare cards.”

He has a good imagination and a really good sense of humor. Whenever he had a sarcastic reply to any question asked, he’d smack his lips a couple times before saying his answer. A lot of times there would also be a silly hand gesture to follow.

Finding a Family: Mason’s success story

While he’s a bit timid when you first meet him, you really wouldn’t know that he’s been through a lot more in the first 11 years of his life than most people will ever experience.

Brenna McClure, Jeffery’s adoption specialist with the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services, said when he was just a few years old he, his mom and sister were houseless.

“Someone was trying to cook meth at the homeless camp. It exploded so, police came. He’s seen body bags and all of that stuff. From early in his life he’s seen a lot,” McClure said.

After that experience, he and his sister both went into foster care but were placed in separate homes. Then, after years of living apart, the siblings found a family that took them both in.

Finding a Family: Paycee

“When I got adopted, it was kind of exciting,” Jeffery said.

That excitement didn’t last long, though. The years of being separated took a toll on Jeffery and his sister who had a hard time getting along. This led to his adoptive family deciding to keep his sister and part ways with him.

Jeffery has been back in foster care since the end of 2022 and has been working on his behavioral issues.

“When you adopt a kid, they’re supposed to be yours… he’s had somebody give up on him before… so he definitely needs somebody who’s super committed to him,” McClure said.

She went on to say that he’s understandably nervous to go through the adoption process again but that he is excited to “hopefully find his forever family and somebody that’s really going to be his forever family.”

That’s really what he’s looking for. Parents who will stick by him through the good and the bad.

“Not being liars, not breaking any promises because I do have bad weakness for that,” he said when asked what he wants in a mom and dad. He also asked whoever adopts him to be caring, loving and funny.

In addition to parents, Jeffery would like older siblings. He knows he wants an older brother and has even come around to the idea of having an older sister.

“You never know, you might need an older sister. I kind of really don’t want to be saying that, but it is the truth,” he said through a smile.

Finding a Family: Tjay

“He is super sweet, he’s smart, he’s artistic, he’s got a big imagination, funny. He’s so funny,” McClure said.

Jeffery loves to draw and take photos with his very own camera and claims he is very good at board games but says “Sometimes it gets intense.”

His favorite subject in school is science, specifically chemistry because he loves conducting experiments. He described math as “frustrating.”

Jeffery wants to find potential parents who would like to play “Pokémon and possibly even play video games and just… have a lot of fun and go travel new places and that’s it. And they would have to have pets.”

Though he isn’t legally allowed to have contact with his sister right now, his adoption specialist would like to see him end up in a home that’ll one day help them rekindle their relationship.

While he waits to be adopted, Jeffery will be helping out on the farm at his therapeutic foster home, the same home he lived in before his adoption.

“I do help out with sometimes taking the puppy out for a walk before I end up going to school so he doesn’t have any big messes when we get back,” he said.

To see kids, teens and sibling groups eligible for adoption, catch the “Finding a Family” segment on FOX24 News at 9 p.m. and KNWA News at 10 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month or visit Project Zero’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.