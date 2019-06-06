Finding humanity in dangerous places – a reporter's story

Dominique Soguel, who reports for the Monitor from her current base in Basel, Switzerland, is one of those journalists who possesses the knack and the energy to find people and organizations who can spark hope. And if there is any place in the world where hope, empathy, and compassion are needed it is Syria. Dominique, who is now also the mother of a toddler, has spent much of her career covering Syria, Northern Iraq, Turkey, and Libya.

Before we dive into an interview with Dominique, I want to share some of the must-read stories she has recently filed for the Monitor:

The resilient women at the epicenter of suffering in Syria

As ISIS fell, Syrian hospital inundated by a wave of its children

Why some Syrians return from Europe

Reflecting on Dominique’s work, Ken Kaplan, the Monitor’s editor for Middle East coverage, said “illustrating and explaining the human condition is a hallmark of all of Dominique’s work, perhaps nowhere more so than in Syria. Her great network of contacts, her ability to reach real people at the heart of events, and her personal empathy for the Syrian people have helped the Monitor penetrate the dry and horrifying statistics associated with Syria’s conflict.”

Though based in Switzerland, Dominique focuses much of her reporting in some of the most dangerous places on the globe. I asked her what draws her to these conflict areas.

People have the distinct capacity to be at their best, as well as their worst, in the context of war. I have been struck by the incredible resilience of the human spirit ever since I met a Liberian refugee woman in Ghana who had the capacity to greet every person and day with the warmest smile, one that concealed the awful experience of witnessing her children and other relatives hacked to death. In a nutshell, I am drawn by that most – the ingenious ways people find to survive, support each other, love, and even steal joy amid the most difficult of circumstances. She found the strength of mind and spirit to open a business, build new relationships, and carry on despite limited resources and the absence of dependents to galvanize her into action.

What makes a good story for you when you are faced with all of the violence and hardship in these areas?

A story that gives you a sense of place through the careful selection of a compelling character – or range of characters – that helps shed light on the bigger picture. One that demystifies conflict and other forms of hardship allowing people on the other side of the world to connect mentally and emotionally with those who are experiencing adverse circumstances. A key element for that is context. I am in awe of the journalists who manage to distill decades, centuries of history into a few sharp sentences without sacrificing details. My approach is to find the microcosms that reflect the broader reality.

In January you reported on a woman who opened up her apartment to other women in a rebel-held region of Syria for a bit of relief from the routine bombings and food shortages. How do you find stories like these?

I lived in Syria and have reported on the country with different degrees of regularity and intensity since 2008. This has given me a much-treasured network of Syrian friends as well as professional contacts who have helped nuance my understanding of different regions, moments, and actors in the conflict.

Even in places like Ghouta much of which now lies in rubble?

I spoke to many people trapped in Ghouta who also showed incredible resilience, resourcefulness, and kindness towards others, risking their lives to help in basic ways.

You’ve also explored the lives of refugees who have fled Syria for Europe and other regions. What special challenges do these refugees face when they arrive?

Culture shock – which anyone can experience but is all the more challenging when coupled with trauma. Syrians typically have a very strong culture of hospitality, a powerful sense of family, and close relations with their neighbors. Arriving in societies of advanced atomized individualism is extremely tough, even tougher when communities turn to bullying, stereotyping, and projecting the label of “terrorist” on individuals who have experienced the true meaning of terror both under President Bashar al-Assad and all the jihadist groups that run amok in the country. Nations that boast freedom and human rights can deliver bitter disappointment for those who do not land in communities that demonstrate solidarity with the refugees' plight.