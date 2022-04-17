Finding a job with a felony record: Who is hiring in Charlotte?
Fresh starts
Ample opportunity on Charlotte’s food scene opens doors for entrepreneurs who have culinary skills, but there’s sometimes one big thing holding them back: A felony conviction on their record. Starting your own business is a workaround to hiring discrimination but comes with its own barriers. This special report explores how Charlotte’s food scene is helping formerly incarcerated people start fresh. Plus, our reporters took a look at other programs designed to help uplift and support those reentering society.