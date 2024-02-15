Finding love in the Borderland

El Paso, Texas (KTSM)- Love was certainly in the air for all the love birds today, Feb. 14.

However, a study from WalletHub showed that Texas was ranked as one of the best states for singles.

According to the study, Texas ranks second best right behind Florida thanks to its “wide variety of attractions.” In addition to those attractions – theaters, restaurants and gyms – the state’s economy is doing well and the Lone Star residents’ search history reveals many who are interested in online dating.

Those in search for their other half may just find it here in the Borderland, according to Melissa Rogers, a nationwide matchmaking expert at “Three Day Rule,” a company that helps singles find love.

For many, Rogers is considered the Santa Claus of love, she says she helps couples who are tired of the dating apps and want to go back to the “old-fashioned” way of meeting people.

She said part of being a matchmaker is studying and understanding your client and what they are looking for, then look for someone that matches their energy.

Rogers said that finding love nowadays is more difficult because of the dating app culture, “online dating is so accessible, we live our entire lives online.”

She said some of the drawbacks of meeting someone online is the potential for getting “catfished” when someone is trying to impersonate another person.

Rogers said there are two types of catfishing:

“The physical catfishing is when someone uses a photo from five years ago, and then there is the situational cat fishing which is when someone is not fully honest, lies about not having kids,” Rogers said.

To avoid people from going through that whole ordeal of awkward online talk she joined the matchmaking world, and now Rogers is even hosting speed-dating bingo, an opportunity for people to establish a connection in person.

Rogers created a bingo game filled with tiny squares and icebreakers for people who are meeting each other for the first time.

“I tell everyone that shows up that you need to get each square signed by a person, meaning people will have to talk to both men and women,” said Rogers. “The squares are filled with different conversation started texts that help people open up and naturally get to know someone.”

Rogers hosts these events once a month in different locations, the last one had a turnout of 70 people.

The next speed-dating bingo event will be hosted at the Silo Bar located at 145 E. Sunset Rd. at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 15.

