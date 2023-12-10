Finding love at Walmart: Monroe couple, who met at Monroe store, gets free trip to NYC

MONROE — A Monroe couple who found love at Walmart got a once-in-a-lifetime experience from the retail chain.

Matthew and Cassandra (Baumia) Keister were one of eight U.S. couples who traveled expense-free to New York City recently to see the premier of Walmart’s 23-part series “Add to Heart,” which Walmart is calling a RomCommerce, a take on RomCom, or romantic comedy. The series can now be viewed online. Each episode continues the love story and runs about three minutes.

“The shoppable series follows New York designer Jessica as she returns to her hometown for the holidays. While there, she visits her local Walmart, where she bumps into an old flame, Javi, and sparks are reignited,” Walmart said.

Matthew and Cassandra (Baumia) Keister of Monroe are shown outside the Monroe Walmart store where they met and still work.

The 300 clothing, furniture and other items featured on the series can be purchased through Walmart’s website.

“It’s about a girl who finds love in New York,” Cassandra said. “It’s really cute. The girl’s shirt, (for example) you can find the shirt and buy it.”

Walmart selected the couples to view the premiere. Some found love while working at Walmart stores; others met while shopping at Walmart.

Matthew and Cassandra (Baumia) Keister of Monroe are shown at the premier of Walmart's series "Add to Heart" in New York City.

The Keisters spent three days in New York City. The trip, lodging and food were covered by Walmart, which even gave the couples money to spend in the city.

"Add to Heart" debuted at a "blue carpet premiere" in New York City. Monroe's Matthew and Cassandra Keister were among the first viewers.

For both Matthew and Cassandra, it was their first visit to New York and their first time on an airplane.

“We got to explore the town and had pictures in Central Park,” said Cassandra, a 2013 graduate of Orchard Center High School, who also had attended Monroe High School.

“It’s a really nice city, with beautiful buildings and people,” said Matthew, a 2010 graduate of Dundee High School.

Both enjoyed “Add to Heart.”

“It’s excellent,” Matthew said. “It was a great fun, little short series. It brings more love; the world needs to see that.”

“We met one of the main actors and the director,” Cassandra said.

The Keisters were chosen because of a post they made in January on the Monroe Walmart store's Facebook page. The store asked for the stories of couples who met while working at Walmart.

“The home office saw it and chose us,” Cassandra said.

About nine years ago, the Keisters both began working at Walmart's North Telegraph Road store. It was the first job for both of them. Matthew is a greeter. Cassandra works in the store’s optical center.

In June, 2015, about a year into their employment, the two met at the store, which Cassandra estimates has about 300 employees.

“He was a people greeter and had to be at the door. He was bringing in shopping carts and said hello. He was very cute. When I saw him, I knew I’d fallen in love,” Cassandra said. “After that he would talk to me while I sat on the bench waiting for rides. He’d ask me random questions. It turned into a friendship.”

“She’s a very kind person,” Matthew said.

Before officially dating, the pair had a few outings.

“He invited me to his birthday, and I met his whole family. That was two months before (our first date). It took two years for him to ask me out,” Cassandra said.

“It took awhile,” Matthew agreed.

Their first date was Sept. 9, 2018. They watched “Avengers: Endgame” at the Mall of Monroe’s Phoenix Theatre. Two years after that they were engaged. The couple said their co-workers have always been supportive of their relationship.

“They think it’s cute. They call us ‘Walmart’s cutest couple,’” Cassandra said.

The Keisters said workplace romances aren’t uncommon at the Monroe Walmart store. In fact, Cassandra’s cousin also found love at the store. Of course, such relationships can be risky.

“Some people worked in the back. They were dating and broke up. They still had to work together on the same team. That’s hard,” Cassandra said.

Matthew and Cassandra (Baumia) Keister of Monroe are shown on their wedding day, Sept. 9, 2022.

On their dating anniversary, Sept. 9, 2022, Matthew and Cassandra were married at the Old Mill Museum in Dundee. Of the 130 wedding guests, about 30 were from Walmart.

“They’ll like our family,” Cassandra said. “The doctor from the optical center was there and some cashiers.”

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Today, Matthew and Cassandra still work full-time at the Monroe store and see each other frequently at work.

“I like seeing her beautiful sight every day,” Matthew said.

“I get to see my best friend every day,” Cassandra said. “Seeing Matthew brightens my day.”

The couple has two cats, Casper and Princess Meow Meow.

“They are our family. We’d like to have children (someday),” Cassandra said. “We’ll see what life gives us.”

Segments of “Add to Heart” are now available on YouTube, TikTok, Roku and Walmart’s social channels. For more information, visit walmart.com/AddToHeart.

— Contact reporter Suzanne Nolan Wisler at swisler@monroenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Finding love at Walmart: Monroe couple, who met at Monroe store, gets free trip to NYC