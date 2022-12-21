Finding Madalina: Investigators return to home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl

Investigators in Cornelius returned to the home of a missing 11-year-old girl Wednesday night.

Officers were seen going in and out of Madalina Cojocari’s home at about 5 p.m.

Madalina has not been seen publicly for a month.

On Nov. 21, Madalina got off a school bus in Cornelius, which was the last time police said anyone saw her, except for her parent.

Channel 9 learned Wednesday that Madalina’s mother told police she believes her husband put the family in danger.

HAPPENING NOW | @CorneliusPD investigators have returned to the home of #MadalinaCojocari. They are going in and out of the home however we don't know yet what has them back here.

Court documents Channel 9 obtained Wednesday said Madalina’s mother called her family in Moldova in eastern Europe.

The mother, Diana Cojocari, told them her daughter was missing.

The desperate search for Madalina is ongoing.

Cojocari, and Madalina’s stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, are charged with failing to report a missing child.

Cojocari told detectives “she believed her husband put her family in danger but did not know what happened to Madalina,” according to court documents.

A school counselor and resource officer went to Madalina’s home on Dec. 12 to talk with her parents since she’d been absent since Nov. 21, according to court documents.

Nobody answered so a truancy packet was left at the door.

On Dec. 14, the school counselor contacted Cojocari, who said she’d bring Madalina to school the next day to talk about the truancy.

On Dec. 15, court documents said Cojocari arrived at the school without Madalina.

During that meeting, Cojacari said Madalina had been missing since Nov. 23.

Cojocari said she got into an argument with Palmiter that night. The next morning, Palmiter drove to his family’s house in Michigan to recover some items, according to the court documents.

Madalina’s mother told police she waited until Nov. 26 until her husband returned from Michigan before asking if he knew where her daughter was.

Channel 9 was told the FBI office in Michigan is assisting with this investigation.

Christopher Palmiter, Diana Cojocari

New court documents didn’t specify when, but at some point, Cojocari called her family back in Moldova to tell them Madalina was missing. That was when her family told her to call the police, but she didn’t.

Detectives said when they searched Madalina’s home before Wednesday, they noticed an area blocked with plywood by the kitchen. When asked what it was, Palmiter told police he was planning to build a separate apartment.

Court documents also said Madalina’s mother told police her daughter didn’t have a phone. However, her backpack and some clothes were missing from her house.

The FBI is helping the Cornelius Police Department with its search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was last seen on Nov. 23 at her home, according to police. Her mom and stepfather have been arrested in connection to her disappearance.

Cojocari also told detectives Madalina didn’t have friends or family she’d likely be staying with since she was from Moldova.

Ann Glaser with Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center said this is a tragic case and asks everyone to know the signs to look for when a child may be in crisis.

“(People should) be watching for changes in behavior, someone being more sullen,” Glaser said. “Someone being unkempt. Someone who seems fearful or maybe sleeping more or really tired.”

