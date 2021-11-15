Finding the perfect Christmas tree may be more difficult this year

Good Housekeeping

From 'It's a Wonderful Life' to 'Home Alone,' these are the very best Christmas movies of all time, guaranteed to get you feeling festive year after year! Snuggling up with a mug of hot cocoa on the couch and watching a marathon of the best Christmas movies ever made is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit, and it's never too early to start. Everyone knows that watching a heartwarming holiday flick as the snow falls outside is one of the merriest parts of the season (along with decorating the tree and baking grandma's famous Christmas cookie recipe, natch).