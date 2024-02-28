Finding a ‘safe place’: Trainers save 21 horses from Huntersville brush fire

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officials are still working to determine the cause of a brush fire that burned acres along Mayes Road Monday, but neighbors are especially relieved to hear the nearby horses survived the ordeal.

Gabel Acres, a horse training and boarding facility, sits adjacent to the north Mecklenburg County property which caught fire Feb. 26. Embers flew into the pasture and created several small fires, putting nearly two-dozen horses in danger.

Lindsey Toothman works at Gabel Acres and immediately drove to the barn as soon as she saw smoke in the area.

“When I pulled into the driveway, the whole pasture was on fire and the horses were running around,” she said. “I’ve been around horses since I was 5 and I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life.”

A stack of hay near the barn created a thick cloud of smoke which could be seen for miles.

“It was really scary, because if a barn catches on fire, you have to worry about what to do with 21 horses because you have nowhere to put them inside, you know, and that’s their safe place,” Toothman said. “I’m just so glad the barn itself wasn’t on fire, because when I drove up, I thought it was so smoky.”

Around 60 firefighters from eight different agencies responded to the Mayes Road fire.

The barn and stalls were spared from the flames, but rescuers had to remain calm to get all of the animals to safety.

“What you do with your energy and your heart rate really matters with horses, so you want to make sure that they feel safe,” she said. “I try to regulate my heart rate, even in that fear, because the more that I’m amped up, the more they’re going to be amped up.”

Toothman had help in the rescue efforts from her boyfriend, a coworker and several strangers. She said more people wanted to help, but without experience working with horses, they could have posed more of a liability than a lifeline.

“There was actually a lady that knew nothing about horses but saw, before I pulled up, she saw there were no other cars here and she went to the nearest barn and asked one of those girls to come over saying like, ‘you know stuff about horses. These horses need help.’”

The team at Gabel Acres is back to their normal routine Tuesday, but with a renewed sense of gratitude.

“I feel really safe in this community how everyone comes together and helps and there are people running out of their cars to go help and ask what they could do,” Toothman said.

