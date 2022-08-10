After finding stolen vehicle, Cary police search for missing woman, 5-year-old daughter

Cary police are searching for a woman and her 5-year-old daughter after finding a vehicle the mother was driving, according to a news release.

Cary police said Wednesday afternoon they’re looking for Crystal Walston, 38, and her daughter, Amani Jada Bruce. They were last seen in the 100 block of Rosedown Drive, a street not far from the intersection of NE Maynard Drive and Harrison Avenue.

At 5 p.m., police said Walston was believed to be driving a stolen vehicle — a 2019 Ford Escape with UNC Rex Hospital markings on it. At 6:11 p.m., police said the UNC Rex vehicle was found but that Walston and Amani remained missing.

Amani was last seen wearing purple pajamas with a unicorn on front.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.