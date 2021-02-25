New Findings on 2 Ways Children Become Seriously Ill from the Coronavirus

Pam Belluck
A large nationwide study has found important differences in the two major ways in which children have become seriously ill from the coronavirus, findings that may help doctors and parents better recognize the conditions and understand more about the children at risk for each one.

The study, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA, analyzed 1,116 cases of young people who were treated at 66 hospitals in 31 states. Slightly more than half the patients had acute COVID-19, the predominantly lung-related illness that afflicts most adults who get sick from the virus, while 539 patients had the inflammatory syndrome that has erupted in some children weeks after they have had a typically mild initial infection.

The researchers found some similarities but also significant differences in the symptoms and characteristics of the patients, who ranged from infants to 20-year-olds and were hospitalized last year between March 15 and October 31.

Young people with the syndrome, called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, were more likely to be between 6 and 12 years of age, while more than 80% of the patients with acute COVID-19 were either younger than 6 or older than 12.

More than two-thirds of patients with either condition were Black or Hispanic, which experts say most likely reflects socioeconomic and other factors that have disproportionately exposed some communities to the virus.

“It’s still shocking that the overwhelming majority of the patients are nonwhite, and that is true for MIS-C and for acute COVID,” said Dr. Jean Ballweg, medical director of pediatric heart transplant and advanced heart failure at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, who was not involved in the study. “There’s clearly racial disparity there.”

For reasons that are unclear, while Hispanic young people seemed equally likely to be at risk for both conditions, Black children appeared to be at greater risk for developing the inflammatory syndrome than the acute illness, said Dr. Adrienne Randolph, senior author of the study and a pediatric critical care specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital.

One potential clue mentioned by the authors is that with Kawasaki disease, a rare childhood inflammatory syndrome that has similarities with some aspects of MIS-C, Black children appear to have greater frequency of heart abnormalities and are less responsive to one of the standard treatments, intravenous immunoglobulin.

The researchers found that young people with the inflammatory syndrome were significantly more likely to have had no underlying medical conditions than those with acute COVID-19. Still, more than a third of patients with acute COVID had no previous medical condition. “It’s not like previously healthy kids are completely scot-free here,” Randolph said.

The study evaluated obesity separately from other underlying health conditions and only in patients who were age 2 or older, finding that a somewhat higher percentage of the young people with acute COVID-19 were obese.

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of British Columbia, who was not involved in the study, said he was not convinced that the findings established that healthy children were at higher risk for MIS-C. It could be “mostly a numbers game, with the proportion of kids infected and the proportion of healthy kids out there, rather than saying that there’s something immune in healthy kids that puts them at a disproportionately higher risk,” he said.

Overall, he said, the study’s documentation of the differences between the two conditions was useful, especially because it reflected “a reasonably representative set of hospitals across the U.S.”

Young people with the inflammatory syndrome were more likely to need to be treated in intensive care units. Their symptoms were much more likely to include gastrointestinal problems, inflammation and to involve the skin and mucous membranes. They were also much more likely to have heart-related issues, although many of the acute COVID patients did not receive detailed cardiac assessments, the study noted.

Roughly the same proportion of patients with each condition — more than half — needed respiratory support, with slightly less than a third of those needing mechanical ventilation. Roughly the same number of patients in each group died: 10 with MIS-C and eight with acute COVID-19.

The data does not reflect a recent surge in cases of the inflammatory syndrome that followed a rise in overall COVID-19 infections across the country during the winter holiday season. Some hospitals have reported that there have been a greater number of seriously ill MIS-C patients in the current wave compared with previous waves.

“I am going to be fascinated to see comparison from Nov. 1 forward versus this group, because I think we all felt that the kids with MIS-C have been even more sick recently,” Ballweg said.

An optimistic sign from the study was that most of the severe cardiac problems in young people with the inflammatory syndrome improved to normal condition within 30 days. Still, Randolph said any residual effects remain unknown, which is why one of her co-authors, Dr. Jane Newburger, associate chief for academic affairs in Boston Children’s Hospital’s cardiology department, is leading a nationwide study to follow children with the inflammatory syndrome for up to five years.

“We can’t say 100% for sure that everything’s going to be normal long term,” Randolph said.

  • Children endure voice abnormalities, difficulty swallowing and muted senses after coronavirus-related inflammatory syndrome, study suggests

    Young people rarely become seriously-ill with the infection, however, 'multi-system inflammation' has been reported.

  • Researchers study 2 ways children fall seriously ill to COVID

    A large study published in JAMA looked at the two different ways children can become seriously ill from the virus.

  • Parents of child who died of Covid share the warning signs of the virus in kids

    Parents of Gigi Morse, 6, say she seemed fine except for a few unusual ailments.

  • COVID-19 spreads easily in gyms, CDC finds. Here's how you can work out safely indoors.

    Two new CDC reports detailed COVID-19 outbreaks at gyms in Chicago and Hawaii. Experts provide tips on how to work out safely if you're doing it indoors.

  • Most COVID-19 survivors appear to have a tenfold increase in protection against reinfection

    COVID-19 survivors tend to have a roughly tenfold increase in protection against the virus, according to a government-funded study published Wednesday. Why it matters: There have been some documented cases of reinfection leading to concern survivors don't gain any immunity. While there remain questions on how much or how long immunity lasts and what the impact of variants will be, this large set of observational data bolsters evidence there's some protection.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The latest: The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, examined commercial SARS-CoV-2 antibody test data from 3.2 million U.S. patients from Jan. 1 and Aug. 23, 2020.Out of those who had tested antibody-negative initially and were later tested for active infection, they found 3% were positive for SARS-CoV-2 90 or more days later.Out of those who were antibody-positive initially and were later tested for active infection, they found only 0.3% were positive for SARS-CoV-2 90 or more days later."There's a tenfold decrease, which is essentially a 90% reduction in risk for people who are antibody positive," says Doug Lowy, co-author and deputy director of the National Cancer Institute, which conducted the study."It's something that has been hypothesized for a long time, but our study is by far the largest study to look at this, especially in the United States," Lowy says.Caveat: Because the study examines real-time data and was not done in a clinical trial setting, there are could be "confounders," or distorting factors, that affect results, Lowy points out. This means the tenfold protection is a rough average — in actuality, "maybe it's a threefold difference, and maybe it's a twentyfold difference."However, the results do closely match another recent NEJM study from the U.K. that also found a roughly tenfold difference, he says. What they're saying: Jennifer Juno, a senior research fellow at the University of Melbourne's Doherty Institute who was not part of the study, says "several studies now suggest that prior infection does indeed provide protection against re-infection, as we would expect.""The key questions we need to address now include understanding the duration of this protection, and the specific immune responses that are most strongly associated with protection," she says.Juno co-authored a different paper published last week in Nature Communications looking at the level of antibodies in people over a four-month period after infection. They found:People tend to have strong neutralizing antibodies initially that rapidly decline by about 50% within 55 days, but that decline slows and plateaus.And then other immune system actors pick up. The level of B cells that produce antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein increased over time in their study participants, rather than declined, Juno says."This is encouraging news, as it suggests that the immune system is generating a robust memory response to infection, which is likely to play a role in providing some protection from reinfection," she adds.The big picture: Vaccination is still highly recommended for those who've been infected before, both Lowy and Juno say. "Early studies suggest that individuals who were previously infected show substantial boosting of their antibody levels after receiving one dose of a COVID vaccine, which points to a great benefit of receiving the vaccine even if you have been previously infected," Juno says.Go deeper: The hurdles we face before reaching herd immunityMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Helping People Find COVID-19 Vaccines Is Aim of CDC-Backed Site

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hoping to make it easier for Americans to find COVID-19 vaccines, is backing the test of a centralized online portal where the public can search for nearby vaccination locations with doses on hand. The website, called Vaccine Finder, is run by Boston Children’s Hospital with the help of several collaborators. It grew out of the H1N1 flu pandemic of 2009 and has been used for years to coordinate the distribution of flu and childhood vaccines. It expanded Wednesday to include the availability of coronavirus vaccines in several states. If the program goes well, the website’s developers plan to expand it nationwide in coming weeks to include nearly all vaccine providers that agree to be featured. That would make the website far more comprehensive than anything that exists now. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “We’re trying to create a trusted site and bring some order to all this chaos and confusion around availability,” said John Brownstein, a Boston Children’s Hospital researcher who runs VaccineFinder.org. The project is not a panacea. It will not enable people to book appointments; it simply directs people to other portals where they can try to register to get vaccinated. Nor does the website address the key constraints — most notably the limited supply of vaccine doses — that are preventing more people from quickly getting shots. And there is a risk that the addition of yet another vaccine website will only exacerbate the current confusion. “It’s not a tool that’s going to necessarily make things easier for people to get the vaccine,” said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers. “They’re going to see where vaccine is, but they’re still going to have challenges trying to get an appointment.” After a rocky start, the vaccination campaign in the United States has accelerated in recent weeks. Seventeen percent of adults have received a first dose, and 7.6% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. That puts the government well on the way to fulfilling President Joe Biden’s promise that at least 100 million vaccine doses would be administered in the United States by his 100th day in office; he has since raised that target to 150 million doses. Despite the progress, though, getting appointments for vaccinations has been a source of great frustration for many people. Appointment slots are filled within minutes of becoming available. States, local health departments and pharmacy chains have their own sign-up websites that in many cases do not share data with one another. The CDC has its own vaccine administration management system, or VAMS, which some states are using to have people register for vaccinations and to collect essential data, but state officials have complained that it is clunky. Exasperated people have taken matters into their own hands, creating online navigator tools and “vaccine hunter” Facebook groups in cities like Los Angeles and New Orleans to help connect people with available doses. When the Vaccine Finder portal goes live this week, it will include some drugstores and grocery stores nationwide, plus many other locations, like mass-vaccination sites, in Alaska, Indiana, Iowa and Tennessee. Kristen Nordlund, a spokeswoman for the CDC, said the agency was encouraging vaccination locations to “provide accurate and up-to-date information on location, hours and availability of vaccines, so Americans can find vaccine sites easier.” Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said, “I think people are optimistic and eagerly awaiting it.” He continued, “As with anything that we roll out in the middle of this pandemic, if there are glitches it could end up creating a lot of confusion, but I think we’ll just have to work through it.” Finding doses was relatively straightforward in the first weeks of the vaccine rollout, when eligible people — health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities — were getting vaccinated mainly where they lived or worked. But states have since expanded their eligibility criteria to include older people, people with certain medical conditions and certain front line workers. More locations have also been added to give out vaccines, including stadiums and local pharmacies. The federal government did not create a centralized sign-up system for the vaccine rollout, and states have been slow to set up their own. In that void, counties, local health departments, pharmacy chains and other vaccine providers started their own appointment-booking websites, in some cases adapting systems they already had and in others buying new tools from vendors. These systems are often not synchronized to share information like which people have registered on their websites. That has frustrated state and local health officials, who cannot cross off their lists people who have secured an appointment at a different location after registering on multiple systems. “It’s harder to track vaccination appointments and offer them to people who need it most when the systems are so disjointed,” said Blaire Bryant, associate legislative director for health for the National Association of Counties. Federal and state lawmakers have been clamoring for more centralized registration systems. Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md., last week introduced legislation that would create a nationwide sign-up system where the public can register to get vaccinated. More states have begun registration websites in recent weeks, but those systems typically don’t let people reserve a vaccine or an appointment directly. Instead, they help people navigate existing systems or sign up to get notified when they can schedule an appointment. The Vaccine Finder website is meant to complement, not replace, those efforts, said Brownstein, who is also the chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital. Google started the earliest version of what became the Vaccine Finder website. In 2012 Brownstein and his team took it over. Since then they have been working with state and local officials to identify locations that offer routine vaccinations. The project has received federal funding of about $1 million annually to maintain the website, first from the Department of Health and Human Services and since 2017 directly from the CDC. The U.S. government has provided more than $8 million to help the website expand for COVID-19 vaccines. The Vaccine Finder allows people to enter their ZIP code, the distance they’re willing to travel and which of the authorized vaccines they are seeking. That information generates a map dotted with nearby vaccination locations, with links to appointment-booking websites set up by states, local health departments and pharmacy chains. Vaccine providers can opt out of being highlighted on Vaccine Finder. For example, a provider might opt out if it is only vaccinating a certain slice of the population like health care workers. The website will show which places have doses available, based on data that vaccine locations are supposed to report daily. The need to report that information daily “could be a big lift and lead to varying degrees of accuracy in the system,” said Adriane Casalotti, chief of government and public affairs at the National Association of City and County Health Officials. “As with anything, the value will be in the quality of the data provided,” she added. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works well in big 'real world' test

    A real-world test of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in more than half a million people confirms that it’s very effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose. Wednesday’s published results, from a mass vaccination campaign in Israel, give strong reassurance that the benefits seen in smaller, limited testing persisted when the vaccine was used much more widely in a general population with various ages and health conditions. The vaccine was 92% effective at preventing severe disease after two shots and 62% after one.

  • Researchers Discover 'Alarming Rise' of New Coronavirus Variant in New York City

    Over the past two weeks, a group of Columbia University Medical Center researchers said there’s been a rise in the detection rate of the variant.

