Findings in Georgia Trump report could be enough to bring criminal charges

1
Carlisa N. Johnson
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The release of a portion of the Fulton county special purpose grand jury’s report marks a new step toward potential criminal charges holding Donald Trump and his allies accountable for election interference.

Georgia was crucial in the 2020 presidential election, providing a key victory for Joe Biden and drawing the intense focus of Trump and his backers.

Related: Witnesses in Trump investigation may have lied, says Georgia grand jury report

“I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump said on the now infamous phone call to the Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger. During the call, Trump maintained that widespread voter fraud took place in Georgia, claiming that he had in fact won the state despite audits confirming the validity of election results.

It was this call that sparked the initial Fulton county investigation and now fuels Fulton county district attorney Fani Willis’ ability to bring charges. Unlike other investigations into Trump’s legal and business matters, the case is meant to face the former president’s election meddling head-on.

The report excerpt revealed today recommends that charges be filed against a majority of witnesses who lied under oath and concludes there was not widespread voter fraud in Georgia during the 2020 election. It illustrates Fulton county’s role in looking to reveal how Donald Trump and his allies sowed seeds of election interference and denialism during the 2020 presidential election.

While these segments fall short of clear criminal charges, they signal that the investigation already contains legitimate evidence of perjury, which could be enough to bring criminal charges against those in Trump’s orbit.

Anthony Kreis, Georgia State University College of Law professor and political scientist, said the meticulously curated release of the report points to the ever-growing potential that the Willis’ office is working to prepare indictment charges for Trump and his allies.

“The most damning evidence against Trump is in Georgia,” Kreis said. “The phone call from former president Trump to the secretary of state’s office is exceedingly damning both in the sense that there seems to be an express demand for something that could be the solicitation of election fraud and the fact that it is all caught on tape and it’s much more than just an allegation.”

Due to the clarity of Trump’s indiscretions in Georgia, the Fulton county district attorney’s office is likely ahead of ongoing federal investigations and closer to presenting charges, according to Georgia attorney Kurt Kastorf, a former US justice department prosecutor.

“It is likely that if there are charges [in Fulton county], the charges are going to be in the near term,” said Kastorf.

While the report did not reveal the range of these potential charges, the scope of the investigation has been comprehensive. The grand jury called at least 75 prominent witnesses, including many of Trump’s known allies. Attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Cleta Mitchell, Senator Lindsay Graham and newly elected Georgia lieutenant governor Burt Jones all appeared before the committee.

Though the report does not name which witnesses it believes lied under oath, it does conclude that “perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses.” It also recommends indictments for “such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”

No matter the charges brought forth against Trump and those included in the investigation, state law presents a specific set of circumstances that are much different from any ongoing federal cases.

According to Kastorf, there are two key elements that make Fulton county different for Trump and others who face potential indictment from the Fulton county district attorney’s office: the difference in the jury pool of Fulton county and the political considerations of a state-level case in comparison to a federal case.

Fulton county is a predominantly Democratic region in the largely Republican state. This means that the jury pool could be comprised of largely Democratic leaning jurors who could be guided by partisan beliefs should a trial ensue. Furthermore, pardons and political immunity are much more difficult to obtain in Georgia.

“The US president does not have pardon power in Georgia,” said Kastorf. “In fact, the governor doesn’t have pardon power in Georgia. It is significantly less likely that if Trump or someone associated with his campaign were convicted in Georgia, they would be able to obtain a pardon or have immunity based on holding political office.”

Though there is not exactly legal precedence for this case that points to what happens when a sitting president attempts to influence and change the results of an election, according to Kreis, there is a parallel with another historical moment critical to democracy in the US.

“We had election denialism run rampant in the United States at the end of the 19th century, and people who engaged in election denialism then decided that they were going to use that to dampen voting rights and disenfranchise people,” Kreis said.

According to Kreis, this led to “democratic backsliding” that threatened the foundation of democracy in the US, similar to what we see today.

“But the key difference is, nobody was ever really held accountable for engaging in actions of election denialism that led to acts of political violence back then,” said Kreis.

Recommended Stories

  • Worcester mother and son, 3, found dead in Connecticut

    Lury M. Pizarro, 33, and Emanual M. Pizarro, 3, were identified by Connecticut authorities Thursday as two of the victims.

  • Woman who escaped man assaulting her at gym speaks out: ‘Keep fighting, never give up’

    A Florida woman is speaking out after fighting off a man who assaulted her at a gym in Tampa, Florida.

  • Georgia grand jury report on Trump election probe says ‘one or more witnesses’ may have committed perjury

    A special grand jury report on whether Trump and allies tried to unlawfully interfere in the 2020 election says some witnesses might have lied under oath.

  • Factbox-Many in Trump's orbit have faced criminal charges

    A grand jury in Georgia investigating then-U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat concluded that several witnesses may have lied under oath, which could lead to criminal charges. Bannon, a onetime Trump adviser, was found guilty in July 2022 of contempt of Congress for defying a demand to appear before a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bannon also faces New York state charges of money laundering and conspiracy for allegedly swindling Trump's supporters in an effort to help build his wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • Nikki Haley launches GOP campaign by insulting Americans age 75 and over. Great start!

    Watch out, mid-to-upper septuagenarians. Newly minted GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has questions about your mental acuity!

  • Trump says he appointed Haley to UN post so McMaster could become South Carolina governor

    Haley in an interview said her statement of not running for president if Trump ran was before the 2022 midterm election results when Republicans didn’t gain a large House majority as expected.

  • Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Indictments for Witnesses In Trump Election Case

    ReutersA special purpose grand jury has recommended an Atlanta-area prosecutor seek indictments as part of her investigation into former President Donald Trump’s attempts to surreptitiously fake Georgia ballot results to steal the 2020 election.The highly redacted report doesn’t say whether Trump himself should be indicted, but jurors do want their local prosecutor to punish witnesses who lied about what happened.“A majority of the grand jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one

  • Mitt Romney Issues Urgent Warning About Trump's Path To 2024 GOP Nomination

    The Utah senator suggested the same dynamics that propelled Donald Trump to the 2016 GOP presidential nomination could help him do it again in 2024.

  • Trump’s Shell Spending Scheme Comes Under DOJ Scrutiny

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersPay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.Former President Donald Trump’s Save America PAC raised tens of millions of dollars on false claims of election fraud, and now the feds want to know how it was spent.On Sunday, The New York Times reported that special counsel Jack Smith’s team has subpoenaed a “vast array” of Trump vendors, “posing questions related to

  • Don Lemon Apologizes After ‘Completely Offensive’ Remarks Irk His Female Colleagues

    CNNDon Lemon just can’t help himself, it seems.The veteran CNN anchor caused noticeable tension on the CNN This Morning set Thursday when he oddly suggested GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn’t in her “prime” and, therefore, should be careful when using that word to judge other politicians.The exchange harkened back to other awkward moments Lemon has had with his female colleagues since moving to CNN’s new morning lineup, which has prompted concerns about the team’s chemistry amid conti

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • Top Russian Military Official Dead After Fall From 16th Floor

    Reuters/Alexey PavlishakA Russian military official in charge of financial provisions for the military district blamed for the Kremlin’s worst losses in Ukraine has been found dead after a nasty fall from a St. Petersburg high-rise.Marina Yankina, head of the department of financial provisions for the Western Military District, was found dead on a sidewalk on Wednesday morning, according to multiple local reports. She is just the latest in a growing list of Russian military officials, defense in

  • MTG dismisses newly announced presidential candidate Nikki Haley as simply George Bush 'in heels'

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Trump loyalist, was quick to try and puncture Nikki Haley's claims to be a fresh face for the Republican Party.

  • Nikki Haley: video shows Republican candidate saying US states can secede

    Contender also says civil war – fought over slavery – was one side ‘fighting for tradition’ and the other ‘fighting for change’

  • Woman exercising at gym is attacked, Florida cops say. Then bodybuilder fights back

    The attack was caught on camera, officials said.

  • Lukashenko names conditions for Belarus to join Russia's war

    Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has stated that the Belarusian army will join the Russian Armed Forces only in the event of an attack on Belarus. Source: Belarusian state-owned media agency Belta, cited by European Pravda "For now, I am ready to join Russians in the war from the territory of Belarus only in one case: if soldiers come from there to kill my people.

  • DeSantis Crony Shows His Hypocrisy After Protégé’s Coke Bust

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Reuters / Shutterstock / LinkedinA few traffic infractions and an unsubstantiated suspicion of perjury in a residency claim were enough for Republican Florida State Sen. Randy Fine to brand Democratic Palm Bay City Council candidate Phil Moore a “career criminal.”“‘Criminal Phil’ Moore is Back; Under Investigation for Perjury in Palm Bay City Council,” Fine announced in a Facebook post last year. “Special Election serial criminal Phil Moor

  • Ronald DeSantis Is Leading Florida to Freedom, One Ban at a Time

    With each law restricting what people can say, read, and study, they become more Free.

  • Giuliani, Pirro Thrown Back Into 2020 Vote-Fraud Defamation Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A New York appeals court reinstated defamation claims against Rudy Giuliani and Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro over false claims they made about voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian Warplanes

  • George Santos Gets Warning to Tell Truth About His Campaign Finances

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Election Commission is warning Representative George Santos to substantiate who is in charge of his campaign’s finances — or risk a ban on raising or spending any money.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesStocks Pare Losses Despite Fed Rate-Hike Warnings: Markets WrapEx-JPMorgan Executive’s Jeffrey Epstein