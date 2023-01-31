Findlay Township business owner accused of possessing child porn

A Findlay Township business owner is accused of possessing dozens of images of child pornography.

Mark Miller, 55, was arraigned on Tuesday and released.

According to the criminal complaint, Google alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to detected child pornography files that were ultimately traced back to Miller.

Miller is the owner of MisterPlexi on Industry Drive. The business was closed on Tuesday, with a sign reading “I will be back in the afternoon.”

According to the criminal complaint, investigators previously searched the business and seized several electronic devices. More than 80 images of suspected child pornography were detected. Some of the images traced to Miller featured “female children... undoubtedly under the legal age of 18″ in situations too disturbing to detail.

“Right now, we’re at the beginning of our investigation,” said David Shrager, Miller’s defense attorney. “My job now is to do the homework I need to do in order to make the appropriate defense for my client, as every lawyer does in every case.”

Miller was released without having to post bail, under several conditions outlined by the magistrate judge.

Miller is not to have any contact with minors and is to only use the internet for business purposes.

“He has to maintain his residence, stay in touch with the courts, behave lawfully,” Shrager said.

Channel 11 discovered that Miller was arrested earlier this month for violating a Protection From Abuse order, according to court dockets. We are working to learn more about that case.

Miller is due in court for both cases next month.

