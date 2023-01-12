Findlay Township police asking for public’s help finding two people with active arrest warrants

The Findlay Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two people with active arrest warrants.

Officers say they are trying to locate 20-year-old Cameron Cosentino and 22-year-old Rainelle Wolfe.

Police say Cosentino and Wolfe are wanted in relation to numerous car break-ins involving unlocked vehicles. They believe the two also stole guns.

Cosentino and Wolfe also have warrants from other police agencies.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to contact police at 724-695-1300.

