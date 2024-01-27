Findley Elementary student sworn in as Oregon’s 2024 Kid Governor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Findley Elementary’s Zoya Shah has officially been sworn in as Oregon’s Kid Governor for 2024.

The fifth-grader’s swearing-in ceremony was held at the Oregon State Capitol on Thursday when Oregon Deputy Secretary of State Cheryl Myers and 2023 Kid Governor Lea Andrus congratulated Shah on her new accomplishments.

Shah was announced as the Kid Governor in November of last year. As a gubernatorial candidate, her platform was focused on raising mental health awareness and acceptance among other children. She previously explained that this platform is especially important to her because of her own experiences with anxiety.

The Findley Elementary student has launched a three-point action plan, titled CIA, to address mental health among kids: create awareness, identify triggers and act to provide support.

“Even if you don’t have a mental health issue, I can still help you,” Shah said in her campaign video. “I can help you help someone else.”

During her recent inauguration, she announced that her first act as Kid Governor was to start Mighty Minds, a club that allows kids to share their feelings and fears.

Six other candidates vied for the Kid Governor role, and will now serve as members on Shah’s cabinet. Last year, the candidates focused their gubernatorial campaigns on finding friendship in school, protecting Oregon’s environment and wildlife, and addressing discrimination in the state.

“I look forward to working with you on our platforms and creating the change along the way,” she said to her cabinet members Bassem, Kaavya, Lydia, Phebe, Remy and Shaurya. “Different kids may need different support, but I’m sure there’s a lot more we can do.”

Shah is the state’s seventh Kid Governor. The concept was first founded by the Connecticut Democracy Center, which aimed to teach children the importance of civic participation.

The Oregon program is led by the Secretary of State’s Office.

