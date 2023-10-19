Ulez van fined £110 for parking on pavement

The parking ticket was posted on Ulez van in Kingston - James Giles

A mobile Ulez van used to catch out non-compliant drivers has been issued with a £110 fine after it was found parked illegally on a pavement.

The van, part of a fleet of 20 mobile cameras monitoring Sadiq Khan’s ultra-low emissions zone, was issued a parking ticket by Kingston Council’s traffic enforcement officers after it was parked illegally on a pavement in Norbiton.

Transport for London (TfL) said the fine would be paid by its contractor and that it would be reminding drivers of their responsibilities when it comes to parking.

The incident was caught on camera by James Giles, an independent councillor in Kingston, south-west London, who alerted enforcement authorities after spotting the vehicle on his way to a meeting with residents.

In the video, he filmed the van on the pavement after it had been issued with the fine, claiming it was blocking a busy main road.

“I hope TfL gets the message and stops parking illegally in our borough to enforce Ulez,” he said.

‘TfL are not above the law’

Speaking to The Telegraph after the incident, Mr Giles added: “TfL are not above the law, and should know better than most not to park illegally.

“It’s high time the Mayor reconsidered this proposal, which is most impacting those who are poorer and unable to afford a newer vehicle.”

Some boroughs have already complained that the mobile cameras were being parked illegally, with Bromley warning last month that its enforcement officers would issue fines if TfL continued to park on verges in the borough.

This is the second reported case of a TfL Ulez van receiving a parking ticket after being spotted parked illegally on a pavement in Sidcup, south-east London.

Mr Khan introduced the mobile vans in August after anti-Ulez vandals attacked enforcement cameras across the capital, leaving large areas unmonitored.

The Telegraph reported in September that TfL would deploy 20 mobile cameras to fill gaps where they were lacking or not in operation.

According to crowdsourced data, just under a quarter of the 76 cameras in Kingston were missing or damaged at the start of September.

On Aug 29, Mr Khan expanded the Ulez to cover all 32 London boroughs.

Drivers who own vehicles that fail to comply with certain emissions standards have to pay a daily charge of £12.50, with a fine of up to £180 for non-payment.

A TfL spokesman said: “TfL fully supports the use of highway authority powers to enforce against parking in unauthorised locations.

“We will remind drivers of their responsibilities and our contractor, who will be paying the penalty charge notice.”

