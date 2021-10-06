FINE HYGIENIC HOLDING BECOMES FIRST MIDDLE EAST-BASED FMCG COMPANY TO ENTER THE METAVERSE WITH LAUNCH OF FINE ICONIC PACK NFT

Open auction for animated art piece went live on OpenSea on September 26

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), the leading wellness group and manufacturer of reusable protective masks and hygienic paper products, has become the first Middle East-based FMCG company to create its own NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collectible. The Fine Iconic Pack collectible, an animated digital art piece, has gone live for open auction on OpenSea, the marketplace for rare digital items and crypto collectibles, for a limited time only, from September 26 until October 14.

The collectible, which will be available to the highest bidder, will include a 17-second digital animated file of the iconic brand plus a physical gold-plated Fine Facial Tissue holder as unlockable content. The digital animated file showcases the transformation of the iconic Fine branding, a much-loved logo familiar to households across the region for over 60 years.

FHH CEO James Michael Lafferty said: “Fine Hygienic Holding is a brand of the future, we are not afraid to embrace change as customers will already know through our move into reusable Fine Guard face masks, and other products including hand sanitizers and wipes which incorporate innovative technology.

“The launch of the NFT underlines our credentials as a brand of the future. We are confident that there are many potential buyers out there in the region who would be interested in a digital collectible that evokes a sense of nostalgia and heritage, while also showcasing the progress and growth of the business and the virtual world.”

The sole owner of the NFT will be granted a royalty-free license to use, copy and display the NFT for personal, non-commercial use, as well as the right to resale the NFT as a digital file.

For more information on FHH’s NFT auction, visit: https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/44489654802199576746768233299675622972679876205981352264859019804128938295297/

About Fine Hygienic Holding:Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and the MENA’s leading manufacturer of hygienic products, serves consumers in more than 80 countries around the world. Originally established as a paper manufacturer, FHH has transformed into a wellness company dedicated to enhancing global health and wellbeing. With its commitment to becoming “the shining star of the Arab FMCG business world,” the Group focuses on wellness, sustainability, state-of-the-art production processes, pioneering CSR programs, and award-winning products. The company offers a diverse array of products including sterilized facial tissues, napkins, kitchen towels, toilet paper, baby diapers, adult briefs, jumbo rolls, as well as away-from-home products to accommodate all types of private and public institutions, in addition to innovative personal protective equipment (PPE), long lasting germ protection solutions and natural nutritional supplements.

